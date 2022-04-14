A topic for traders. - page 247
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Since half a year ago, or maybe more, the theme of the forum changed from purely programming to trading, I take the liberty of opening a branch for traders.
Let's begin with this.
Where does a trader start his trade?
Probably with the opening. It doesn't matter if it's an experienced one or the first time opening.
Where to open a trade with this all-consuming market?
This is an unavoidable question for the pro and the novice. No one knows the future, but everyone hopes to predict it or foresee the future.
Let's share our opinions. And if you don't have an opinion, read it and smile).
The first step is to decide what we are trading.
And the second one - my opinion in the first third of the trend. This raises an important question - how to identify the trend and not to confuse it with a flat. I chose the USA shares, took the indicator and ran it through all securities. When I look at the equities I usually choose the ones that are more suitable - this is the most boring moment - I need to really see how it trades, because MQL5 tester is designed for currencies and not for traders, but for mathematicians and therefore it doesn't have much relation to the real life)))
The strategy should be as simple as a cistern and the EA implementing it should be as reliable as a Kalashnikov.
Michael, when engaging in self-promotion, pay attention to who you are engaging in a dialogue with.
TC is in a sauna and cannot answer you. Neither support nor refute
the sudden urge to talk to him, doesn't look good.
I'm still preparing ))))))
:-)
Now we're going to cut to the pluses!!!!
the cast is good in general!!!
yeah minimal, but 33% :-)
Note not to write bullshit - purely a good idea!!! Absolute values have no meaning!!!
Purely Protsy - master and a cop and two and three and twenty-two!!!
Here - in Russia - I do not know - in America - you have to look too.
Michael, when engaging in self-promotion, pay attention to who you are engaging in a dialogue with.
TC is in a sauna and cannot answer you. Neither support nor refute
the sudden urge to talk to him, it doesn't look good.
Maxim. Thank you for your concern. The ban does not last forever. The man is making a good point. There is no slogan that only programmers can speak out here, although they do. Questions have been raised (by whom, anyway) - they are the right ones. I am discussing trading issues, not your self-promotion - because you are not writing on the subject of trading.
Can you give me a hint? I would appreciate your help.
I have a static long variable that counts ticks.
How can I select e.g. every fifth or tenth or hundredth tick from this variable?
That on this tick it would be possible to start a function without stopping the variable.
Can you give me a hint? I would appreciate your help.
I have a static long variable that counts ticks.
How can I select e.g. every fifth or tenth or hundredth tick from this variable?
That on given tick it would be possible to start a function without stopping the variable.
This is something like this:
Something like this:
Checked it out. It's working properly. Thank you.
It's convenient to run different functions by skipping nth number of ticks.