A topic for traders. - page 67
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Not in a hurry at all
This is a preliminary version. I think there is a lack of information in the text label: MA timeframe, averaging period, type of averaging, type of price to which the distance is calculated ...It is also possible, probably if needed, to display the indicator line.
This is a preliminary version. I think there is a lack of information in the text label: MA timeframe, averaging period, type of averaging, type of price to which the distance is calculated ...Also it is possible, probably if necessary, to display the indicator line.
Uladzimir Izerski #:
Otherwise, it's all good, guys. I'm comfortable.) Your insults add to my credibility.
I'm a person.
[image].
perfectly captures the situation
🤣
Everyone here has been laughing at you for a long time and it's all your fault.
You can't even answer anything on your own subject.
It's good to be laughed at, bad to be cried at.
That's the kind of role that suits me. People rejoice, not sit around bitter and unhappy like some people do.
And who is there to answer to?
I don't see anyone who understands waves in this thread yet. Only upstarts who like to prove themselves above others without argument. Like you).
Stepanenko does not count.
Affirmative. I have a strong personality.
I'm hilarious at your pomp and circumstance.))
I allow myself to smile at your childish creativity rather than shout like our friend who ran away "Get out!!!" He's a wimp, so he's gone))
He's probably reading alone with regret now. Or else he would have inserted a nice phrase. But the market showed him a place behind the fence.))
Affirmative. I have a strong personality.
I'm hilarious at your pomp and circumstance.))
I allow myself to smile at your childish creativity rather than shout like our friend who ran away "Get out!!!" He's a wimp, so he's gone))
He's probably reading alone with regret now. Or else he would have inserted a nice phrase. But the market showed him a place behind the fence.))
It's good to laugh, bad to cry.
This role suits me. People rejoice, rather than sit there angry and disgruntled, as some do.
And who is there to answer to?
I don't see anyone who understands waves in this thread yet. Only upstarts who like to prove themselves above others without argument. Like you).
Stepanenko does not count.
The role of the forum clown braggart... Yeah fits... 😁
So you don't know anything about waves either if you can't answer people's questions, fact.
Recall you swore-believed that "waves work" but never presented anything to the community, and everyone remembers that.
It's unclear then why you created the thread? -- actually it is clear -- to brag and hypercompensate in pathological lies.
Maybe you think I have a personal grudge against you? - No... we are purely for truth-truth and justice.
Our credo is to destroy myths and to flick the braggarts in the nose.
Topics like this on forums create public harm as they create a false impression and lead newcomers into years of fruitless search for magic grails.
So don't exaggerate the personality of Mr. Izerski, it is just one in a line of unimportant false prophets that have been here.
We call for objective research based on statistics and not obscurantism with coloring charts.
And even more so a verbiage in the vein of "I know the laws of the market, my predictions can bring down the market, and I will not say anything".
The pathological lying of such "prophets" is also a well-studied phenomenon.
Pathological lying or pseudo-logic (from the Greek ψεῦδος "lie" and λόγος "word") is a pathological propensity to report false information, to compose fantastic stories. It is usually caused by the individual's desire to gain the attention of others by proving his or her own worth. Pathological liars may be aware that they are lying, or may believe that they are telling the truth. Pathological liars can be male or female, of any age group. This personality type was first described in the medical literature over a hundred years ago. Pathological mendacity is also sometimes referred to by the term "mythomania", which was coined by French psychiatrist Ernest Dupre. Some psychologists believe that pathological liars differ from ordinary liars in that the pathological liar is confident that he or she is telling the truth, and in doing so he or she gets into character. Many, however, do not fully agree with this interpretation, but agree that pathological lying is a special mental condition. Although the term pathological liar is not used in clinical diagnosis, most psychiatrists believe that this personality type is either the result of mental illness or low self-esteem.
So no one wants to humiliate you personally, Mr. Izerski, for you humiliate yourself here publicly, which is why you are laughed at.
The role of the forum clown braggart... Yeah it fits... 😁
So you don't understand anything about waves either if you can't answer people's questions, fact.
Recall you swore-believed that "waves work" but never presented anything to the community, and everyone remembers that.
It's unclear then why you created the thread? -- actually it is clear -- to brag and hypercompensate in pathological lies.
Maybe you think I have a personal grudge against you? - No... we are purely for truth-truth and justice.
Our credo is to destroy myths and to flick the braggarts in the nose.
Topics like this on the forums create public harm as they create a false impression and lead newcomers into years of fruitless search for magic grails.
So don't exaggerate the personality of Mr. Izersky, it is just one in a line of unimportant false prophets that have been here.
We call for objective research based on statistics and not obscurantism with coloring charts.
And even more so a verbiage in the vein of "I know the laws of the market, my predictions can bring down the market, and I will not say anything to anyone".
The pathological lying of such "prophets" is also a well-studied phenomenon.
So no one wants to humiliate you personally, Mr. Izerski, for you humiliate yourself here publicly, that's why they laugh at you.
Let them laugh. Jordan Bruno was also laughed at and even burned at the stake.
The Inquisitors weren't very clever.)
Vova, I'm with you.
That's right. They sit on a perch below you.
You're a simple concrete worker sitting higher.
They're offended. That's where so much anger comes from.