A topic for traders. - page 199
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Don't drool)).
Hee hee.
Pinocchio posted an old October picture and is rejoicing... 🤣
Just really unlearned... Thought such a dumb fake would get away with it...
The original was here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/375484/page113#comment_26069221
The unfortunate PTU student sat in a puddle in public again and tries to flounder there... 😆
Now everyone can see this is a cheap braggart who has nothing but fakes.
Everything in the world is subject to laws and markets are among them.
Money-commodity-money-commodity. This is the primitive law of the market.
Money is the energy of the market. And energy can be measured at any time of the year, day or night.
Very cunning and clever people have decoupled the dollar from gold and tied it to oil. Because they realised that money is energy.
Energy can be fed anywhere or not and rule the world.
Many people do not understand this. And some just behave obscenely because they do not understand simple things.
========
I don't read the drifter's posts. I don't think it's worth digging through his verbal diarrhea.
Coding software is one thing and understanding the market is another. He does not understand the market and can only pour slurry on me like a market woman)).
If he were smarter, he would keep quiet or make an intelligent suggestion.) But as it is, you can see what kind of peeple=)))))
Everything in the world is subject to laws and markets are one of them.
Money-commodity-money-commodity. This is the primitive law of the market.
Money is the energy of the market. And energy can be measured at any time of the year, day or night.
Very cunning and clever people have decoupled the dollar from gold and tied it to oil. Because they realised that money is energy.
Energy can be fed anywhere or not and rule the world.
Many people do not understand this. And some just behave obscenely because they do not understand simple things.
========
I don't read the drifter's posts. I don't think it's worth digging through his verbal diarrhea.
Coding software is one thing and understanding the market is another. He does not understand the market and can only pour slurry on me like a market woman)).
If he were smarter, he would keep silent or make an intelligent suggestion.) But as it is, you can see what kind of peeple=)))))
You're going to run the world with a $23 bill?
Why should I run the world with $23? ))))) Hee hee).
Strange southern neighbours. Apparently very greedy.))
Dismissed...
Why should I run the world with $23? ))))) Hee hee).
Strange southern neighbours. Apparently very greedy.))
Dismissed...
It is possible, but so far I haven't seen examples of practical use, in any case VSA seems more formal approach, at least one can try to test objectively some patterns (and make sure that all this is unstable shaky), maybe in combination with other stronger predictors it will be useful, although rather these predictors will be useful, and VSA and waves will be just attached to the side, of course nobody will discuss predictors for reasons related to natural human selfishness and aspiration to
It would be interesting to see at least a rough idea of their task (without any secret details). Haven't found any meaningful influence of magic numbers so far.
PS. Maybe one should just check all sequences from OEIS, not onlyA000045)
Are you going to run the world with a $23 account?
The hairy PTU student is probably so primitive and illiterate that he doesn't even realise how ridiculous he is.
In any case, his fakes are now exposed and everyone can see that he is a common blabbermouth.
Money is the energy of the market. And energy can be measured at any time of the year, day or night.
Very clever and cunning people have decoupled the dollar from gold and tied it to oil. Because they realised that money is energy.
Energy can be fed anywhere or not and rule the world.
Disgraced, starts saying some esoteric mantras 😁
It would be interesting to see at least an approximate formulation of their problem (without any secret details). Haven't found any meaningful influence of magic numbers yet.
PS. Maybe I just need to check all sequences from OEIS, not justA000045)
Briefly, the formulation is amazingly simple: it is based on daily cycle of volatility and breakdown of levels, which in the original sectarian formulation are translated as "axial tiers" or in other words "pivot echelons" 😁 - further only a question of optimization and clarification - it is clear that the whole cloud of values carries profit there, and the cloud in price and time, plus the time exit (fixed holding) is also important.And, of course, no martingales, jags or other toxic nonsense.