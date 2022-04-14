A topic for traders. - page 88
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So I've shown the end result, what's wrong again?
As I understand it, with this technique you just have to wait for profits and close. Right?
Even if the deposit goes into a deep drawdown? Or there should be some protection against a crash?
Are you an idiot, I attached a screenshot, didn't I?
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All right, I don't want to give you any more of the attention you so desperately need!
Screenshot, I see. It's called a system honed since '17
A screen, I see. It's called the honed system since '17.
Yeah, that's what it's called. It's the market, you can expect anything from it.
It is this hedging system that will prevent you from losing your deposit in any market condition.
Yes, that's what it's called. It's a market, you can expect anything from it.
It is this hedging system that will prevent you from losing your deposit in any market condition.
No, you will. You hedge positively correlated pairs. When they go in one direction, it works; when they go in different directions, it's twice as fast.
I hedge straight pairs too, just either 2 buy or 2 sell.
That's not the point, correlated pairs always walk side by side with some deviation, and it can't be that both have gone a huge distance apart, but provided the pairs are indeed correlated over a long distance.
OK, argument and showdown over - no point for an aggressive interlocutor.
I hedge straight pairs too, just either 2 buy or 2 sell.
That's not the point, correlated pairs always walk side by side with some deviation, and it can't be that both have gone a huge distance apart, but provided that the pairs are indeed correlated over a long distance.
OK, argument and showdown over - no point for an aggressive interlocutor.
They do, Vitya. If it weren't so EurGbp or AudNzd would not change. It's time to promote you on the list, you deserve it
Who prevents to hedge EURGBP for example with AUDCHF? I attached the graph of correlation, the period is small, I do not want to examine this hedge thoroughly, it is not correct from the beginning.
It is possible that this build may go straight to the red, my public entry showed that, but the final result will be positive
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That said, the hedging system does not imply trading pairs that are poorly correlated and difficult to hedge. Why do we need EURGBP?
I don't have any trades with EURCHF and similar. We have about 28 pairs available, you can always pick a good synthetic from them.
And we have to remember that there is no favourite pair that should be in every trade, e.g.EURGBP.
At every moment of time you have to select the "right" pairs, not your favourites.
Who prevents to hedge EURGBP for example with AUDCHF? I attached the graph of correlation, the period is small, I do not want to examine this hedge thoroughly, it is not correct from the beginning.
It is possible that this build may go straight to the red, my public entry showed that, but the final result will be positive
---
That said, the hedging system does not imply trading pairs that are poorly correlated and difficult to hedge. Why do we need EURGBP?
I don't have any trades with EURCHF and similar. We have about 28 pairs available and you can always pick a good synthetic from them.
And we have to remember that there is no favourite pair that should be in every trade, e.g.EURGBP.
At every moment of time you have to select the "right" pairs, not your favourites.
What do the favourites have to do with it. I gave EurGbp as an example, since the pound and the euro are positively correlated. Your set of pairs is taken from the ceiling, no correlation at all. You don't even know what synthetic is.
You are looking at its component through one currency, the dollar. Correlation is not sought or traded in this way.
We are looking for 2 pairs that move roughly the same:
AUDJPY-NZDCHF, CADJPY-NZDCHF, NZDJPY-CADCHF, AUDCHF-NZDCAD etc.
I see you're not at all on the subject, so I'll stop talking for good.
You are looking at its component through one currency, the dollar. Correlation is not sought or traded in this way.
We are looking for 2 pairs that move roughly the same:
AUDJPY-NZDCHF, CADJPY-NZDCHF, NZDJPY-CADCHF, AUDCHF-NZDCAD etc.
I see you're not at all on the subject, so I'll stop talking for good.