A topic for traders. - page 106
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OK, let's go backwards:
There is very little material, or rather the amount that there is, it can be said that there is none.
So, it is written that the cointegration can be found on papers, for example Apple and Facebook, Nvideo AMD etc.
Now the question is: How are these papers linked? The answer is: not at all.
Another blissful...
Link to what?
TheEngle-Grangertestfor all couples and post the results??? If you don't know what it is and how to do it, what do you see in the results?
SanSanich spent a couple of years on it - read his posts.
You just can't explain, you fool. Gentlemen, meet another empty-nester 👶
OK, let's go backwards:
There is very little material, or rather the amount that there is, it can be said that there is none.
So, it is written that the cointegration can be found on papers, for example Apple and Facebook, Nvideo AMD etc.
Now the question is: How are these papers linked? The answer is: nothing at all.
These papers are bought/sold by similarly sick in the head people :-) Directly or indirectly
Oops - the trading engine is people. So the papers are linked primarily through the recipients' cockroaches.
and the process chains are linked, the said companies are bought from the same chinese-Koreans (in terms of chips and servers, capital goods), taxes and loans in american jurisdiction, and distribution of money through london.
So, they write about how the cointegration can be found on papers like Apple and Facebook, Nvideo AMD etc.
Now the question is: How are these papers linked? The answer is: not at all.
I disagree, businesses of the same line of business have the same impact factors of the environment in which they operate.
Yes, it's all sad....
How are stocks quoted in the same currency(US dollars) and included in the calculation base of one stock index related to each other, how do index funds invest investors.....
And who's to say what about correlation and cointegration?
And who is there to talk about correlation and cointegration?
Nobody needs your stories here unless you can justify or give a simple example.
Nobody needs your stories here unless you can justify them or give a simple example.
If a person cannot open Wikipedia and google what cointegration and pair trading are, he does not even have the brains for my "example".
This "person" doesn't even have the brains to find threads with the word cointegration on THIS FORUM!!!!
What is there to talk about with this "man" ????
And who's to say what about correlation and cointegration?
Let's refresh my memory that I am trading, I have yet to be given a single reference that it doesn't work, nor have I been given a reference that it does work.
Just one piffle.
Let's take a couple of securities from one sector, well that's closer to you than forex.
Consider 2 pairs, one bought, the other sold. There may be several such combinations. Very seldom there are days when there is no entry point.
Pairs allies, interval - almost 5 years, D1 chart(pairs can be seen on the screenshot)
---
We are interested in the entries on the small time frame, M30 appeared to be the best one by experience.
Having the right tools to find the entry point, we can make money on it.
The reason for your negative attitude: you do not have the tools, or maybe knowledge and experience, or you have not even tried it, but use the information found on the web. There is too much information, but very little useful information.
Let's refresh my memory that I am trading, I have yet to be given a single link that it doesn't work, nor have I been given a link that it does work.
It's all just empty talk.
Let's take a couple of securities from one sector, well that's closer to you than forex.
Consider 2 pairs, one bought, the other sold. There may be several combinations. Very seldom there are days when there is no entry point.
Pairs allies, interval - almost 5 years, D1 chart(pairs can be seen on the screenshot)
---
We are interested in the entries on the small time frame, M30 appeared to be optimal by experience.
Having the right tools to find the entry point, we can make money on it.
The reason for your negative attitude: you do not have the tools, or maybe knowledge and experience, or you have not even tried it, but use the information found on the web. There is too much information, but very little that is useful.
I do not understand.
1. so did you take "a pair of securities because that's closer to me..." or two currency pairs?
If a person can't open Wikipedia and google what cointegration and pair trading are, he doesn't even have the brains for my "example".
This "person" doesn't even have the brains to find threads with the word cointegration on this forum!!!
What can we talk about here with this "man" ?????
What kind of example, Dima? Wake up, you shit! You have no personal opinion on the subject and now you're trying to make a fool of yourself claiming that everyone is stupid but you are D'Artagnan. You're just talking rubbish now.