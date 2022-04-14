A topic for traders. - page 79
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The magic number 7 Lucky number!
The magic number 7 Lucky number!
Well done, of course. After peeking at my post on this pair,
you immediately post a screenshot of your number. Shame on you.
Well done of course. After peeking at my post (In the Predictions) on this pair,
you immediately posted a screenshot of your number. Shame on you.
I have no idea what to do with it.
link to the post please, let's have a look!
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359287/page407
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359287/page407
No, a post like this wouldn't even be noticed.
No, a post like that wouldn't even notice.
OK, your seven will bring you luck this time."But it's not a sure thing."
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359287/page407
OK, this time your seven will bring you luck.
But I don't ever watch other people's!
The Great Analyst himself!
Why make a prediction and then turn your nose up at the person who backed it ?
Inappropriate word
Why make a prediction and then turn your nose up at the person who supported it?
As I understand it, the post did not carry a public prediction.