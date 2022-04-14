A topic for traders. - page 79

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The magic number 7 Lucky number!

 
Speculator #:

The magic number 7 Lucky number!

Well done, of course. After peeking at my post on this pair,

you immediately post a screenshot of your number. Shame on you.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

Well done of course. After peeking at my post (In the Predictions) on this pair,

you immediately posted a screenshot of your number. Shame on you.

I have no idea what to do with it.

 
Speculator #:

link to the post please, let's have a look!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359287/page407

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359287/page407

No, a post like this wouldn't even be noticed.

 
Speculator #:

No, a post like that wouldn't even notice.

OK, your seven will bring you luck this time.

"But it's not a sure thing."
[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359287/page407

Why make a prediction and then turn your nose up at the person who backed it?
 
Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

OK, this time your seven will bring you luck.

But I don't ever watch other people's!

The Great Analyst himself!

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Why make a prediction and then turn your nose up at the person who backed it ?

Inappropriate word

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Why make a prediction and then turn your nose up at the person who supported it?

As I understand it, the post did not carry a public prediction.

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