A topic for traders. - page 102
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What is this nonsense? Let's break down the GBPJPY pair : EURJPY/EURGBP=GBPJPY ; GBPUSD*USDJPY= GBPJPY; CHFJPY*GBPCHF= GBPJPY etc. etc.
This is a classic arbitrage hairy triangle. Ordinary mortal will not make money on this. It requires all gbp and jpy symbols to be recalculated on a particular BP to trade such arbitrage.
ZS: So big and believe in fairy tales )))
Is that what he asked you to say? ( as long as no one has seen his conclusions)))))
No, I really got $5 in 3 days when I traded by correlation. And since he said he withdraws often, it seems to me that he trades on the plus side making exactly $5 in 3 days (with $100 deposit).
Well, if he said so, then yes.
No offence, everyone here is out of touch 😂. Synthetics are not traded like you, open up and sit back and wait for manna from heaven. If the local public had an understanding of what the market is _ there wouldn't be such silly comments. The market is constantly changing, or to be more precise, the volumes poured into the pair are changing, I am sure everybody knows that. If (as an example) eurusd & usdchf had the same traded volumes, then eurchf would always be in flat, this is not the case. First of all, we need to analyse time series (at least 2) and find the most profitable area, trade it.) Opening 1bay 1sell etc is bullshit, remember my comment about buying sneakers😂 . It doesn't matter what currency is in the synthetic, as you write Vitaly, as long as there is a correlation . AUDJPY-NZDCHF -What's the correlation? NONE!
The more pairs in the synthetic, the more chances to make a good profit. Better yet, create 3 synthetics and trade them.)
If you go deeper, you'll understand that your synthetic just shows the transfer of the mass of money from one currency pair to another, the work of MM algorithms.)
Only constructive criticism will be accepted))
So, let me summarize:
For the last 3 trading days there were a few entries, one of which was a rule violation in the hope that it would work fast as usual.
The end of last week was volatile in some currencies and there was a sharp divergence, it happens very rarely.
But... if you do everything according to the rules of the system, you will not get this result:
---
Full screenshot of the system with entry points (part of the system is hidden, so baskakov did not beat in convulsions), trade was more than 3 days with a drawdown ~$92:
---
You can see that 1 indicator out of 3 showed a reversal, and this is an excuse to skip the signal on these pairs and choose other ones.
If you do everything according to the system, this does not happen, but here the human factor played a role and an entry was made.
Having the necessary tools and skills with such a TS you can earn in the long term, as written before, you can always select the best pairs at the optimal points
AUDJPY-NZDCHF, CADJPY-NZDCHF, NZDJPY-CADCHF, AUDCHF-NZDCAD, NZDJPY-AUDCHF, etc.
---
I could not publish it, but the reason appeared - an unsuccessful entry, so I decided to consider it.
Who wants - will find an opportunity, and who does not want - will find a reason.
That'sall, there will be no moreanswers in any case.
Good luck everyone!
So, to summarise:
There have been a few entries in the last 3 trading days, one was made in violation of the rules in the hope that it would work out as usual - fast.
The end of last week was volatile in some currencies and there was a sharp divergence, this happens very rarely.
But... if you do everything according to the rules of the system, you will not get this result:
---
Full screenshot of the system with entry points (part of the system is hidden, so baskakov did not beat in convulsions), trade was more than 3 days with a drawdown ~$92:
---
You can see that 1 indicator out of 3 showed a reversal, and this is an excuse to skip the signal on these pairs and choose other ones.
If you do everything according to the system, this does not happen, but here the human factor played a role and an entry was made.
Having the necessary tools and skills with such a TS you can earn in the long term, as written before, you can always select the best pairs at the optimal points
AUDJPY-NZDCHF, CADJPY-NZDCHF, NZDJPY-CADCHF, AUDCHF-NZDCAD, NZDJPY-AUDCHF etc.
---
I could not publish it, but there was an occasion - an unsuccessful entry, so I decided to consider it.
Who wants - will find an opportunity, and who does not want - will find a reason.
That'sall, there will be no moreanswers in any case.
Good luck everyone!
So, to summarise:
There have been a few entries in the last 3 trading days, one was made in violation of the rules in the hope that it would work out as usual - fast.
The end of last week was volatile in some currencies and there was a sharp divergence, this happens very rarely.
But... if you do everything according to the rules of the system, you will not get this result:
---
Full screenshot of the system with entry points (part of the system is hidden, so baskakov did not beat in convulsions), trade was more than 3 days with a drawdown ~$92:
---
You can see that 1 indicator out of 3 showed a reverse movement, and this is an excuse to skip the signal on these pairs and choose other ones.
If you do everything according to the system, this does not happen, but here the human factor played a role and an entry was made.
Having the necessary tools and skills with such a TS you can earn in the long term, as written before, you can always select the best pairs at the optimal points
AUDJPY-NZDCHF, CADJPY-NZDCHF, NZDJPY-CADCHF, AUDCHF-NZDCAD, NZDJPY-AUDCHF, etc.
---
I could not publish it, but there was an occasion - an unsuccessful entry, so I decided to consider it.
Who wants - will find an opportunity, and who does not want - will find a reason.
That'sall, there will be no moreanswers in any case.
Good luck everyone!
You have to logarithm it.
Good luck, everyone!
If my grandmother had a ...
Logarithmically, you have to.