A topic for traders. - page 122
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It has to do with the spider's web model of the market.
This is an abstract idea of the market model.
I have a concrete approach to understanding market law.
Any financial chart is subject to a general law. It doesn't matter what TF it is. It doesn't matter which TF it is.
If the law is the same, you can work out the rules for analyzing the market chart. I have worked them out for myself and I am revealing them to clever people.
Which cross?
There's no one to talk to here, read on:
---
No idea what cross we're talking about at all, we're trading two crosses.
---
It's the lack of understanding that's why they say it doesn't work. Yes, many things don't work in the wrong hands, like a hammer or a laser level.
Not knowing how to use it is no reason to jump to conclusions.
CADCHF+NZDCHF=NZDCAD; NZDJPY+AUDJPY=AUDNZD; NZDCAD+AUDNZD=AUDCAD
i.e. you can just trade AUDCAD, + economy on commission and swap. Am I wrong?
CADCHF+NZDCHF=NZDCAD; NZDJPY+AUDJPY=AUDNZD; NZDCAD+AUDNZD=AUDCAD
i.e. you can just trade AUDCAD, + economy on commission and swap. Am I wrong?
CADCHF+NZDCHF=NZDCAD; NZDJPY+AUDJPY=AUDNZD; NZDCAD+AUDNZD=AUDCAD
i.e. you can just trade AUDCAD, + economy on commission and swap. Am I wrong?
Try it first.
Keep in mind that our synthetic involves 4 different currencies, not 3=when a cross trades through 2 majors.
P.S. This is exactly what 99% do who then write: "It doesn't work". They buy crosses through 2 majors, for example EURUSD and USDCHF, and then the account goes in the negative, because they bought EURCHF cross and got into a trend.
Try it first.
Take into account that there are 4 different currencies involved in our synthetic, not 2=when cross trades through 2 majors.
Try it first.
Take into account that there are 4 different currencies involved in our synthetic, not 2=when a cross is traded through 2 majors.
P.S. That's exactly what 99% of people who write "it doesn't work" do. They buy crosses through 2 majors, for example EURUSD and USDCHF, then the account goes negative because they bought EURCHF cross and got into a trend.
You are ridiculous 😄
In any TS the take should be larger than the loss. In correlation it is difficult. You have a drawdown of -95 dollars and you take $3
I charge from $10, I've already taken about $37 today. Depends on the price position, sometimes you can get up to 80 safely.
---
Yes, sometimes closing and $3 if positions have been hanging for a long time, swaps have accrued and indicators show the end of the move.
I charge from $10, today I've already taken about $37. Depends on the price position, sometimes you can get up to 80 safely.
---
Yes, sometimes closing and $3 if positions have been hanging for a long time, swaps have accrued and indicators show the end of the move.
What is the average ratio of TP to SL? It should be more than 1 - the more the better
The question is off-topic. Discuss this with those who trade pullbacks, breakdowns, bounces and other systems.