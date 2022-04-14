A topic for traders. - page 122

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osmo1709 #:
It has to do with the spider's web model of the market.
https://m.economicportal.ru/ponyatiya-all/pautinoobraznaya-model.html

This is an abstract idea of the market model.

I have a concrete approach to understanding market law.

Any financial chart is subject to a general law. It doesn't matter what TF it is. It doesn't matter which TF it is.

If the law is the same, you can work out the rules for analyzing the market chart. I have worked them out for myself and I am revealing them to clever people.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Which cross?

It doesn't matter, just if the trades go down hard? You take small profits and then the price goes into a huge minus. What do you do? Stops? So if the stops are bigger than the take, then it's a loss, because to win the TP has to be bigger than the stop loss
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

There's no one to talk to here, read on:

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No idea what cross we're talking about at all, we're trading two crosses.


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It's the lack of understanding that's why they say it doesn't work. Yes, many things don't work in the wrong hands, like a hammer or a laser level.

Not knowing how to use it is no reason to jump to conclusions.

CADCHF+NZDCHF=NZDCAD; NZDJPY+AUDJPY=AUDNZD; NZDCAD+AUDNZD=AUDCAD

i.e. you can just trade AUDCAD, + economy on commission and swap. Am I wrong?

 
Alexsey Minchenko #:

CADCHF+NZDCHF=NZDCAD; NZDJPY+AUDJPY=AUDNZD; NZDCAD+AUDNZD=AUDCAD

i.e. you can just trade AUDCAD, + economy on commission and swap. Am I wrong?

If you trade AUDCAD with a small take and large stop loss, you will lose. In any TS, the take should be larger than the stop loss. And in your correlation, the take is small and the loss is big.
 
Alexsey Minchenko #:

CADCHF+NZDCHF=NZDCAD; NZDJPY+AUDJPY=AUDNZD; NZDCAD+AUDNZD=AUDCAD

i.e. you can just trade AUDCAD, + economy on commission and swap. Am I wrong?

Try it first.

Keep in mind that our synthetic involves 4 different currencies, not 3=when a cross trades through 2 majors.

P.S. This is exactly what 99% do who then write: "It doesn't work". They buy crosses through 2 majors, for example EURUSD and USDCHF, and then the account goes in the negative, because they bought EURCHF cross and got into a trend.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Try it first.

Take into account that there are 4 different currencies involved in our synthetic, not 2=when cross trades through 2 majors.

In any TS the take should be bigger than the loss. In correlation it is difficult. You have a drawdown of -95 dollars and you take 3 dollars
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Try it first.

Take into account that there are 4 different currencies involved in our synthetic, not 2=when a cross is traded through 2 majors.

P.S. That's exactly what 99% of people who write "it doesn't work" do. They buy crosses through 2 majors, for example EURUSD and USDCHF, then the account goes negative because they bought EURCHF cross and got into a trend.

You are ridiculous 😄

 
osmo1709 #:
In any TS the take should be larger than the loss. In correlation it is difficult. You have a drawdown of -95 dollars and you take $3

I charge from $10, I've already taken about $37 today. Depends on the price position, sometimes you can get up to 80 safely.

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Yes, sometimes closing and $3 if positions have been hanging for a long time, swaps have accrued and indicators show the end of the move.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

I charge from $10, today I've already taken about $37. Depends on the price position, sometimes you can get up to 80 safely.

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Yes, sometimes closing and $3 if positions have been hanging for a long time, swaps have accrued and indicators show the end of the move.

And what is the average ratio of TP to SL? It should be more than 1 - the more the better
 
osmo1709 #:
What is the average ratio of TP to SL? It should be more than 1 - the more the better

The question is off-topic. Discuss this with those who trade pullbacks, breakdowns, bounces and other systems.

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