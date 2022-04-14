A topic for traders. - page 61
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Where is State confirming this nonsense?
Same cross as in 3 currencies, only here through different major currencies, so the correlation is flatter and correspondingly longer, leading to smaller profits and losses, but the loss on the long run can be closed earlier and the profit later. Old as the world) and forever apparently)
Commodities and shelter in both pairs, CHF and JPY almost repeat movements, also with AUD and NZD
Consider the NZDJPY(buy) andAUDCHF(sell)
Basically, if NZD falls,AUD falls with it, in the second case, if CHF falls, JPY falls with it , we do not consider the speed of fall, we just take the fall itself.
This assembly may be expressed as follows: buy NZDUSD=buy, USDJPY=sell, AUDUSD=sell,USDCHF=buy
Bottom line: we have 2 buys and 2 sells, but via the USD. Such a combination takes away more spread, swaps, if rollover occurs overnight, and in the end the loss/profit will be bigger, because pairs move synchronously, but with a large error.
Bidirectional entry in 2 pairsNZDJPY/AUDCHFgives an advantage, if there is a spread in some currency, this entry will compensate it, without making a big loss, but not making a big profit.
Same cross as in 3 currencies, only here through different major currencies, so the correlation is flatter and correspondingly longer, leading to smaller profits and losses, but the loss on the long run can be closed earlier and the profit later. Old as the world) and forever apparently)
What is the relationship between these couples anyway? It seems to me to be taken from a ceiling. I have no idea about the interdependence.
Look, here is the chart of AUDJPY and EURCAD (reversed to CADEUR)
Look how synchronous it is but with gaps, which is exactly what we are interested in.
From October 5 to today (which is 1 month) the pairs have travelled almost the same distance of 236 and 268 pips respectively.
Why don't you use it? It cannot be done at any other market, though they say it is possible to do it at Mosbirzha but I failed, maybe I did not spend enough time on it.
Far from it.
Oops, showed up, time to get off the branch.
See here, this is the chart of AUDJPY and EURCAD (reversed to CADEUR)
Look how synchronous the pair is, but there are gaps, which are of interest to us.
From October 5 to today (which is 1 month) the pairs have travelled almost the same distance of 236 and 268 pips respectively.
Why don't you use it? It cannot be done at any other market, though they say it may be done at the Moscow Exchange but I failed, maybe I did not spend enough time on it.
Oops, showed up, time to get off the branch.
OK, I'll add more:
I have not seen any signal in the market, but I have not seen anystop-losses, and most of them do not.
The market moves against the signal, 2 pairs give minus, you are waiting for reverse, it seems to be due, but it is absent - the deposit is melting with double force.
This is the reason why I have long ago given up trading one pair and allied pairs in one direction - it is an inevitable loss in the long run. Only portfolios or hedging - less profitability, but also less risk.
OK, I'll add more:
Many people lose in the market because of the fact that many pairs are synchronous, they buy one pair - there was a signal, then the second one, there are no stops, and most of them do not.
The movement went against the signal, 2 pairs give minus, you are waiting for reverse, it seems to be due, but it is not present - the deposit is melting with double force.
This is the reason why I have long ago given up trading one pair and allied pairs in one direction - it is an inevitable loss in the long run. Only portfolios or hedging - less profitability, but also less risk.
Hedging is locking. What kind of profit are we talking about? There's a direct loss on commissions, swaps and spreads.
Here we are...
Here we are...