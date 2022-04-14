A topic for traders. - page 60
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Small losses and small profits, but safe and you sleep well, while investing a minimum of effort to make a profit.
It is already a question of investor patriotism. I am not interested in stocks. There is no adrenaline from them).
patriotism has nothing to do with it, they inflate and deflate the same way.
invest in a call, in a year you'll get 2%.
Where is State confirming this nonsense?
remove this kite.
constantly demanding something. representing nothing for years.
doesn't change at all, silly.
AUD and NZD are not tracked, even removed from the list of pairs with these currencies.
What do you actually get out of such a combination?
Oh yes, you have to close the whole thing at +10pp, although historically it works up to +18pp, after that you may be both positive and negative, you have to wait again, but the profit is smaller there, due to swaps.
Don't close right away, watch the equity change for a week.
Volodya, open right now trades on AUDCHF(buy)/NZDJPY(sell)
You can open it on a real account, the one being monitored, the smallest lot is 0.01.
Observe the next week, how the result will change.
P.S. Although, no, open on Monday morning to avoid unnecessary swap
Let's see
I'm sprinkling my head in ashes, got it wrong when typing :(
Wrong, but still, the profit will be the same, but you have to wait longer
patriotism has nothing to do with it, they inflate and deflate the same way.
invest in a calla, in a year you'll get 2%.
You can find higher interest in banks. Bonds and other instruments.
And you can do 2% in half an hour. Not in millions, of course.
I'm sprinkling my head in ashes, got my typing wrong :(
Wrong, but still, the profit will be the same, but you have to wait longer.
And what is the relationship between these pairs? It seems to me it is taken from the ceiling. I have no idea about the interdependence.
What is the relationship between these couples anyway? It seems to me to be taken from a ceiling. I have no idea about the interdependence.
Commodities and shelter in both pairs, CHF and JPY are almost the same movement, also with AUD and NZD.
Consider NZDJPY(buy) andAUDCHF(sell)
Basically, if NZD falls,AUD falls with it, in the second case, if CHF falls, JPY falls with it , we do not consider the speed of fall, we just take the fall itself.
This assembly may be expressed as follows: buy NZDUSD=buy, USDJPY=sell, AUDUSD=sell,USDCHF=buy
Bottom line: we have 2 buys and 2 sells, but via the USD. Such a combination takes away more spread, swaps, if rollover occurs overnight, and in the end the loss/profit will be bigger, because pairs move synchronously, but with a large error.
Bidirectional entry in 2 pairsNZDJPY/AUDCHFgives an advantage, if there is a spread in some currency, this entry will compensate it, without making a big loss, but not making a big profit.
Commodities and shelter in both pairs, CHF and JPY almost repeat movements, also with AUD and NZD
Consider the NZDJPY(buy) andAUDCHF(sell)
Basically, if NZD falls,AUD falls with it, in the second case, if CHF falls, JPY falls with it , we do not consider the speed of fall, we just take the fall itself.
This assembly may be expressed as follows: buy NZDUSD=buy, USDJPY=sell, AUDUSD=sell,USDCHF=buy
Bottom line: we have 2 buys and 2 sells, but via the USD. Such a combination takes away more spread, swaps, if rollover occurs overnight, and in the end the loss/profit will be bigger, because pairs move synchronously, but with a large error.
Bidirectional entry in 2 pairsNZDJPY/AUDCHFgives an advantage, if there is a spread in some currency, this entry will compensate it, without making a big loss, but not making a big profit.