A topic for traders. - page 48
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Let me add a bit more constructive. If we consider waves in a trend, we get roughly the same pattern in terms of frequency of the number of waves:
That is, just one wave occurs 15% of the time, and then a reversal occurs. Two waves occur in 7% of cases, and so on downwards.
I built this chart based on waves averaging 2000-3000 pips of five digits on GBPNZD over 10 years.
Moreover, registration of the trend itself often takes place on the 2nd or 3rd wave. That is, we learn about all this beauty post factum on history.
[offended tearful cries of a loser]
But I write politely and politely and you squeal like an animal... re-read your posts... well who's the loser here, LOL... 😁
In short, you've merged in shame, Izersky... and everyone can see it...
That's it, I'm off, adios, miserable...
😏
Heh, that was fun... I don't think anyone was seriously expecting to be constructive on the subject... but it was fun to trap the braggart in his own self-congratulatory shouting, fanfare and hustabaloo... after which he instantly erupted in emotion...
The funny thing is that waves as a formalization of zigzag movement can be used in some strategies based on volatility changes, just without calling it pathos-like market laws, etc. - if we approach the experiment design systematically...
However, I'm afraid that our prophet has not matured to understand such terms as Experiment Design or Exploratory Analysis...
But the exploratory analysis is a quite normal theme including the search of patterns and comparison of their forward passages, at least on the stage of design (in practice everything goes either to breakdown or backward 😊 )...
So what prevents a braggart like "Dreamer" from uncovering such market secrets for all to see?
Or does Izersky prevent such a clever philosopher of everyday life from unleashing the language of scientific thought?
I doubt it)))
But I write politely and politely and you squeal like an animal... reread your posts... Who's the lame one here, LOL... 😁
In short, you've blown your cover, Izersky... and everyone can see it...
That's it, I'm off, adios, miserable...
😏
Oy-wey. As they say in Odessa))) He sees better than a mole in a hole.
Remember, Dreamer! This score will never give you peace of mind. You'll be watching this account of mine for years.
You've already made up your mind exactly for whom.))
And here is the size distribution of these waves:
The most common: ~1400 pentameter points - 9.5%.
But these numbers would all be different if you took a different size as a selection criterion.
So what prevents a braggart like 'Dreamer' from unleashing such market secrets on everyone?
Or does Izerski prevent such a clever philosopher of everyday life from unleashing the language of scientific thought?
I doubt it)))
Alexei, sorry, of course.
A superficial acquaintance with wave formation does not yet give a full picture of the possibility of predictive capability.
This point you chose not to assimilate)
That is, when you see such pictures, you understand that everything is tight in Forex, tit for tat almost. You just can't say that there is a reversal after the 3rd wave, or after 2000 points. You need to see a clear pattern to beat that bell exponent. The beauty of waves with channels clearly won't save here.
Alexei, it's 25 again.
If all goes according to the calendar, who will lose?
Therein lies the BIG problem of those wanting to win rather than make money in the financial markets.
I mock the Dreamer and show that you can enter the market at any time if you understand that market.
WAVES!
Alexei, sorry, of course.
A superficial acquaintance with wave formation does not yet give a full picture of predictive capability.
This point you choose not to assimilate)