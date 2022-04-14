A topic for traders. - page 197
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[shrieks of embarrassment]
What a poor fool you are for realising you're worthless...
You're the one who's cheap and weak, and everyone here can see it, spouting off about the laws of nature and the market, then shamefully defecting - just as I predicted. Fact.
The signals disappeared right after the slippage and the equity pullback from the balance - coincidence? - I don't think so! 😁😉😆
What a poor fool you are from realizing your worthlessness...
You're the one who's cheap and weak, and everyone here can see it, spouting off about the laws of nature and the market, then shamefully defecting - just as I predicted. Fact.
The signals disappeared right after the slippage and the equity pullback from the balance - coincidence? - I don't think so! 😁😉😆
Where are your facts?
Get lost, you empty tambourine. Hee hee. I repeat. I've put them away for lack of use.
I got nothing more to say to you, you punk-ass.
Dismissed...
Here's my fact.
Put it away, you empty tambourine. Hee-hee. I repeat. I put them away when they're not needed.
I got nothing more to say to you, you empty-nester.
Dismissed...
I repeat. I put them away as unnecessary.
Yep, that's what everyone believes right away! 😄 - don't you realise what you look like? 😆🤣😂
Pinocchio*, do you really think drawings impress anyone here?
Drained your last pension, poured your new pension into a new account, well done, keep feeding the market.
________________________________
*B Pinocchio is the legitimate definition here, as Izersky himself identified himself in the picture as Pinocchio.
The Great Guru of the Northern Hemisphere, lord of the waves and ruler of the levels has only $110 in his trading account?
This is a cent account.
This is a cent account.
Don't rub salt in the guru's wounds, though......
Well, I didn't open the account...
I see there's more than onetranscendream empty-nester.) Hee hee.
I've got envious people watching me, not shy about slinging dung at transcendream.
------
Envy, boys, it's a bad trait in people. It eats away at you from the inside. You can't hurt me. I have willpower and you have powerlessness. I laugh at you.
What greedy wimps you are!!!
Hee-hee.)
It's a cent account.
Oooh. ))))))
You with the facts, too?
Put the facts on the table.
Don't be a bullshit dog for a dreamer)))
A disgraced merged disadvantaged pseudo-prosperous beggar beating in hysterics....
A rare combination ofstupidity, envy, social degradation and intellectual backwardness with exorbitant hypertrophied bravado...