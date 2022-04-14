A topic for traders. - page 89
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Yes, that's what it's called. It's a market, you can expect anything from it.
It is this hedging system that will prevent you from losing your deposit in any market condition.
It's a mirage, not a hedge.
It's a mirage, not a hedge.
Have you run out of puppy joy yet? How many times have you lost EURGBP? I told you it would end there.
I know, now you're going to tell me that you made 100500%, that's a normal reaction from you.
Maybe he should be put in second place?
The moon is rising! There will be a full Moon on November 19.
The cutlet is back in the account intact)
I don't like locks, but have to make a bad habit of using them.
I learned a long time ago that if a moose gets under the wool, you have to get rid of it immediately, otherwise it will grow into a fat moose and it will be even more miserable to cut it than the moose.
And it's not a fact that it will be bitten back to its initial state.
Self-discipline must be maintained. And habits get in the way). They work on automatism.
You are looking at its component through one currency, the dollar. Correlation is not sought or traded in this way.
We are looking for 2 pairs that move roughly the same:
AUDJPY-NZDCHF, CADJPY-NZDCHF, NZDJPY-CADCHF, AUDCHF-NZDCAD etc.
I see that you are not at all in the subject, so I finally put an end to this conversation.
No offence, everyone here is off-topic 😂. Synthetics are not traded like you, open up and sit back and wait for manna from heaven. If the local public had an understanding of what the market is _ there wouldn't be such silly comments. The market is constantly changing, or to be more precise, the volumes poured into the pair are changing, I am sure everybody knows that. If (as an example) eurusd & usdchf had the same traded volumes, then eurchf would always be in flat, this is not the case. First of all, we need to analyse time series (at least 2) and find the most profitable area, trade it.) Opening 1bay 1sell etc is bullshit, remember my comment about buying sneakers😂 . It doesn't matter what currency is in the synthetic, as you write Vitaly, as long as there is a correlation . AUDJPY-NZDCHF-What's the correlation? NONE!
The more pairs in the synthetic, the more chances to make a good profit. Better yet, create 3 synthetics and trade them.)
If you go deeper, you'll understand that your synthetic just shows the transfer of the mass of money from one currency pair to another, the work of MM algorithms.)
Only constructive criticism will be accepted.)
No offence, everyone here is out of touch 😂. Synthetics are not traded like you, open up and sit back and wait for manna from heaven. If the local public had an understanding of the market _ there wouldn't be such silly comments. The market is constantly changing, or to be more precise, the volumes poured into the pair are changing, I am sure everybody knows that. If (as an example) eurusd & usdchf had the same traded volumes, then eurchf would always be in flat, this is not the case. First of all, we need to analyse time series (at least 2) and find the most profitable area, trade it.) Opening 1bay 1sell etc is bullshit, remember my comment about buying sneakers😂 . It doesn't matter what currency is in the synthetic, as you write Vitaly, as long as there is a correlation . AUDJPY-NZDCHF-What's the correlation? NONE!
The more pairs in the synthetic, the more chances to make a good profit. Better yet, create 3 synthetics and trade them.)
If you go deeper, you'll understand that your synthetic just shows the transfer of the mass of money from one currency pair to another, the work of MM algorithms.)
Only constructive criticism will be accepted ))
I see, Alexey, you are getting closer to reality, but still far from it. Or you do not talk about everything?
You hold back a little. Don't you?
I see, Alexei, you're walking closer to reality, but still a long way off. Or aren't you saying everything?
You're holding back a little. Aren't you?
You can write how to trade synthetic, which is my least favourite process because I don't speak the language and I have to stare at the monitor for hours, sometimes for days.