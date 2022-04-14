A topic for traders. - page 150
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I don't give formulas to go their own way, there may be different results - which is what needs to be achieved.
Yeah ok, sure.
But so far the eye can't see one pair catching up with the other in some places. Visually the movement is not connected, it seems. I'll keep an eye on it.
You don't know what you're selling.
Got it, I'll think about it for a while, digest it.
Also, you'll have a hard time calculating the result of the overlay in synthetic, so use a cross to start with. Overlay GBPUSD and EURUSD and check the overlay result against the movement on EURGBP. This will save time.
Corr_Ver1 indicator
I made a simple correlation indicator for two pairs. I took pairs from Vitaly's list. Immediately I faced the question of normalization of prices of two pairs, in order to combine two curves. If we bring the pairs to one arbitrary point in time, the curves often intersect near this point. But such normalization is subjective in my opinion. I tried to normalize each of the pairs to their maximum value, and the pairs began to converge very rarely. The first variant is above, the second one is below (the indicator is working with the second one now). Perhaps there is another better method, but the whole question is its objectivity.
the main problem is the horses...
Trying to bring together and normalise "spherical horses".
The values have to be brought into a common system. So that the X,Y axes are physical, from the real trading world, tangible units (a third currency or pair for example for X), rather than abstract and also relative "acceleration relative to its own average".
Also, you will find it difficult to calculate the result of the overlay in synthetic, so use a cross to start with. Overlay GBPUSD and EURUSD and check the overlay result against the movement on EURGBP. This will save time.
I've done some experiments. Nothing good has come out of the cross, there are more than enough false signals. I have to use stop loss, otherwise I will lose the profit in the trend.
Maybe, I am not taking something into account, but you should try.
I will continue to work with synthetics.
In this case, the correlation is 100% advertising. The man put the correlation indicator up for sale and has been pushing this topic for a week. Of course not in his own thread, he found an appropriate one, about nothing. but Vitya never gets banned
We need to increase indicator sales
Vitaly, what is the theoretical premise for a synthetic? Do they have to converge or what? I'm not up to speed on this subject, but for them to converge, you have to claim that there is a relationship between them, i.e. you have to see it with your eyes.
?
If I understand correctly, something like that.
The way I see it now is that there's going to be a signal skip
not at all about...