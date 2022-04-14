A topic for traders. - page 28
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No, from the looks of it, even randomly switching the TS makes sense.
And spread widening is total bullshit if you work on any large timeframe. I've long been convinced that the scalpers that people love so much are basically a profit for DCs.
Here we encounter the Yusuf effect with a large number of instruments or TS used. I see this disease in your experience as well).
Scalpers is a separate topic. But I am ready to actively participate in the discussion of their tactics.
The economic crisis has reduced the volatility of financial instruments. Investors will soon be shedding tears for the old days. Scalpers will rejoice in the times to come. You have to keep up with the times. See one step ahead.
The economic crisis has narrowed the volatility of financial instruments.
TheChinese word for "crisis"(Ching. 危機,cf. 危机,pinyinwēijī), is often referred to in motivational texts in Western countries as consisting of twocharacters, meaning "danger" and "opportunity" respectively.
Over 26 days more than 560%, I wish volatility would "narrow down" like that more often. :)
TheChinese word for "crisis"(Chinesetr. 危機,cf. 危机,pinyinwēijī), is often referred to in motivational texts in Western countries as consisting of twocharacters, meaning "danger" and "opportunity" respectively.
Over 26 days more than 560%, I wish volatility would "narrow down" like that more often. :)
It's been known for a long time, but it's timely). Plus.
This points to a crisis of confidence in some markets to the detriment of others).
There is a spillover of speculators from one market to another.
The speculators have always been ahead. Such is life.
In case anyone doesn't believe it?
Price has shifted to market analysis on the M5-M15 TF. Older TFs are no longer considered by these minute big players as they were 10 years ago.
I did not ask the survey on market analysis on the TF scale for a reason. )
I have a long-held dream of getting you into our group. I see good skills and important abilities. I just don't know how to attract you. I won't advertise it here, of course.
Even on one such post, you won't have any prospect of cooperation.) Not just with me.))
Let's hope no one sees it and I still have a chance :)P.S. Yeah, I just realised: I don't stand a chance because I don't drink. Sad, though.
And the MoD is beginning to realise that they cannot beat the market alone. The epiphany has finally arrived.
There is such a thing as collective intelligence, which is a hundred times stronger than the individual.
He who can unite it has the power.
Let's hope no one sees it and I still have a chance :)P.S. Yeah, I just realized: I have no chance because I don't drink. That's sad, though.
You're lost, though. It's not about teetotalers, it's about markets.
If you got something to say, you're welcome to it. Otherwise, go to Baskakov.)
I wonder what the inflation rate will show for the current month and next month?
It's going to be fun).
It will be fun.)
Who should show it?