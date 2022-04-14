A topic for traders. - page 190
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In brief, the standard idea is to use standard approaches while claiming that standard approaches are not used.
Another standard idea is to constantly explain that you are a practitioner constantly practising the practice. There is no need to give any specifics to support this, explaining the possible trillion-dollar loss of disseminating the Main Secret of PracƟcal PracƟce.
Another standard idea is to constantly explain that you are a practitioner constantly practising the practice. There is no need to give any specifics to support this, explaining that there may be a trillion losses from spreading the Main Secret of Practical Practice.
Before the New Year, everyone's head is blown off in different ways.
Before New Year's Eve, everyone's mind is blown differently.
It has nothing to do with New Year's Eve. It always blows everyone's mind differently )))Had a closer look. At least server/client linking to a desktop is quite possible. There is for VBox, but it's easier even to link to any OS via VNC.
Happy New Year to everyone!!!
No, it has nothing to do with that, you need more sacrifices and orgies for high profitability, that's the whole point...
No, that has nothing to do with it, you need more sacrifices and orgies for high profitability, that's the whole point...
Rumour has it that some adepts leave their sects in fear of small training orgies in doubles... Perhaps fearful of serving as a sacrifice in a subsequent sacrifice...
You've annoyed the topicstarter with your hippie references, so you changed your avatar.)
R- rebranding.
Rumour has it that some adherents leave their sects in fear of small training orgies in doubles... Perhaps fearful of serving as a sacrifice in a subsequent sacrifice...
Some confreres, prelates and palatines, masters and grandmasters have such a paranoid attitude towards security that they delete accounts at every more or less noticeable event or geographical move, besides a possible explanation could be the pre-New Year dispensation of the priory, there are also rumours of deep philosophical contradictions in inner circles that force them to rethink elements of the global strategic plan...
You've annoyed the topicstarter with your hippie references, so you changed your avatar.)
R- rebranding.
Some confidants, prelates and palatines, masters and grandmasters have such a paranoid attitude to security that they delete accounts at every more or less noticeable event or geographical movement, besides a possible explanation could be the pre-New Year dispensation of the priory, there are also rumours of deep philosophical contradictions in inner circles that force to rethink elements of the global strategic plan...
In the course of every anachorette's life journey there are fateful moments when he mercilessly tears with his past, and at the same time tears away the mysterious veil of the future with the trembling hand of the coming.
In the course of every anachoretic's life journey there are fateful moments when he mercilessly tears with his past, and at the same time with the trembling hand of the coming he tears away the mysterious veil of the future.
"...he is disturbed and suffers grievously in the full moon, for he is often cast into fire and often into water" (Matthew. Ch. 17.)