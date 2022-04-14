A topic for traders. - page 211
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Alright, not to be too abusive or flubby, I'm off... it's been fun... already got a lot of vampiric energy...
Isersky's sacrifice is always fun...
Good mood, awareness and favourable market phases to all!
A batch to trade)
Shall we monitor the signals or what?
Shall we monitor the signals or what?
Also from antiquity there is a saying.
"Let he who is without sin cast the first stone at me."
That's funny. You're all such angels. That's hilarious.)
Yeah, Drimmer's all grown up, conceited, a vampire, drinking our blood.) There was a time when he was modest and didn't think too highly of himself.
But time changes people and unfortunately not always for the better.
Yeah, Drimmer's become a vampire and he's drinking our blood.) There was a time when he was humble and didn't think too highly of himself.
But time changes people and unfortunately not always for the better.
Yeah. .....
Yeah, Drimmer's getting older, he's got a big ego, he's a vampire and he's drinking our blood.) There was a time when he was humble and didn't think too highly of himself.
But time changes people and unfortunately not always for the better.
Yeah, Drimmer has matured, his ego is off the charts, he's become a vampire and he's drinking our blood).
It has long been said that the Dreamer is a number of different persons, hence the differences in style and behaviour. In some sects it has been noted that sometimes it's like here's a day change - and it's as if a completely different Drimmer has taken over. 😊 There was also a theory that the Dreamer was a neural network that passed the Turing test. Either way, vampirism is gut. Why wouldn't it be? 😈
But time changes people and unfortunately not always for the better.
It depends... some people, on the contrary, love the Dreamer... And some are just very hurt to feel like losers, and to realise that they are not developing, but rather degrading, they experience trolling in a characteristically destructive style. 😉 Drimmer does not frappe progressive highly cultured educated decent creative people, it's easy to see from the history of the posts, and the nose flicks go to the obscurantists and retrogrades.
By the way Mr Khorosh, how about that factory story? 🏭 Have you managed to give up your insane thoughts of restricting business owners' incomes in favour of the workers? - Or do you continue to persist in your malignant Marxist-Communist ideas?
It has long been said that the Dreamer is a number of different persons, hence the differences in style and behaviour. In some sects it was noted that sometimes it was as if the day had changed and it was as if a completely different Dreamer had taken over. 😊 There was also a theory that the Dreamer was a neural network that passed the Turing test.
Reminded me of a dystopia plot where the world is overrun by intelligent machines. But due to the limitations on machine intelligence from Gödel's theory, they can't do without humans at all. The machines build the smallest possible human society out of Turing's clones. Each clone must pass a test which evaluates its usefulness to the machine world, its potential place in the Turing social hierarchy etc. Samples with heterosexual abnormalities are of course immediately rejected. Actually, this is what is called the "Turing test".
At the point of the narrative, it turns out that humans are also subject to Goedelian-type restrictions, but at a higher level. A crisis of machine civilisation is coming and it is not clear whether it can survive it. Against this background, the last (or extreme) Turing is tested and incorporated into society.
It reminds me of a dystopia story where the world is taken over by intelligent machines. But due to the limitations on machine intelligence resulting from Gödel's theory, they can't do without humans. The machines build the smallest possible human society out of Turing's clones. Each clone must pass a test which evaluates its usefulness to the machine world, its potential place in the Turing social hierarchy etc. Samples with heterosexual abnormalities are of course immediately rejected. Actually, this is what is called the "Turing test".
At the point of the narrative, it turns out that humans are also subject to Goedelian-type restrictions, but at a higher level. A crisis of machine civilisation is coming and it is not clear whether it can survive it. Against this backdrop, the last (or extreme) Turing is tested and incorporated into society.
Cool. But in general it was clear from the start that human intelligence is subject to the limitations of incompleteness and consistency, if only because natural language can create intractable/unreducible statements and semantic paradoxes. And the point about rejecting heterosexuality is an obvious allusion to the homosexual episodes in Alan Turing's life.