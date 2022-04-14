A topic for traders. - page 99
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If you spend a lot on the forum, there may not be enough for food. But this should be enough.
Renat, what about the stops?
Renat, what's with the stops?
Taking out.
I also recommend reading this video:
Iron logic, no questions asked.
Where can I see it?
Retracting.
Dyk, didn't get the answer. Are the stops adequately sized on the poses?
Dyck, I don't understand the answer. Are the stops adequately sized on the positions?
So, then how does the system grail if there is a risk of catching a fat moose on the hundredth trade?