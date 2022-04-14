A topic for traders. - page 99

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Uladzimir Izerski #:

If you spend a lot on the forum, there may not be enough for food. But this should be enough.

They will spend on the forum as long as the signal lags.
And it will lag!!!
Personally, I found the reason and got the signals at extremes. That's how the cotier is made and it's very hard to guess.
That's why it seems that .rocker follows the terminal.
Apparently this is the way it is done everywhere, no matter forex or stock market and nothing helps. Wide spread!!!
Bitcoin hasn't been affected yet. Trade it, don't sweat it ;)
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Renat Akhtyamov #:
Personally, I found the cause and got signals in the extremes.

Renat, what about the stops?

 
Aleksei Stepanenko #:

Renat, what's with the stops?

Taking out.
The system wasn't bad.
Improving on the order of....
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Renat Akhtyamov #:
Taking out.
The system wasn't bad.
Improving by an order of magnitude....
Where can I see it?
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transcendreamer #:

I also recommend reading this video:

Iron logic, no questions asked.

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Where can I see it?
I'm still interested in the result in a real trade. I'll show you the state.
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Renat Akhtyamov #:
Retracting.
The system wasn't bad.
Improving by leaps and bounds....

Dyk, didn't get the answer. Are the stops adequately sized on the poses?

 
Aleksei Stepanenko #:

Dyck, I don't understand the answer. Are the stops adequately sized on the positions?

I have never had any.
If the system is making money, it doesn't need stops or a huge deposit.
[Deleted]  
So, how then does the system grail if there is always the risk of catching a fat moose on the hundredth trade?
 
Aleksei Stepanenko #:
So, then how does the system grail if there is a risk of catching a fat moose on the hundredth trade?
It couldn't grail, in principle. It was a mirage and self-deception.
I applied a signal from her and a new one. Ppl is just luck, nothing more.
The signals on the new one went clearly to the extremes.
Cotier is made so that the signals are pulled from the extremes into the middle of some channel. You can clearly see it on the zig zag. Another extremum will appear on it of course, but the train has already left.

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