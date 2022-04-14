A topic for traders. - page 136

New comment
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:
To understand the cross, it's better to start with three currencies)))

I've already shown several times what trading 3 currencies (USD,EUR,GBP) = it's cross trading, which is unpredictable. In its pure form, it isEURUSD GBPUSD.

We are not going to step on any rake.

 
I traded on correlation. I know very well that there is a $3 profit to be taken in 3 days. And the loss (it is bound to be) will be $50
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

I've already shown several times what trading 3 currencies (USD,EUR,GBP) = it's cross trading, which is unpredictable. In its pure form, it isEURUSD GBPUSD.

We are not going to step on any rake.

Well, I'm not talking about the cross... but about the lines...

Is it really necessary to see two lines - you can see one?

 
transcendreamer #:

- But still, wouldn't it be easier to see the difference with one line than with two?

No, it wouldn't, we wouldn't get the big picture, we'd see superficially.

That's what all the controversy is about:


 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

I had the opposite, I closed and the movement continued. Yes, there have been drawdowns, but they are insignificant.

It is not surprising, as we trade with allies that do not go far apart. And we enter in the moments when they have already split.

Today I closed what I posted, no entries yet - the market is in balance and giving contradictory signals. Probably won't be any more today, just have to wait a bit

I've never been comfortable with either cross or correlated instruments. There is a lot of data to consider. It seems simple, but it is much more complicated than just trading on price volatility for me.
 
transcendreamer #:

- But still, wouldn't it be easier to see the difference with one line than with two?

Two is more convenient, but it won't bring you any profit
 
transcendreamer #:

Kinda like how Turkey surprised everyone recently? 😃 It's not a default but still...

It was predictable.
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:
I have never been comfortable with either cross or correlated instruments. There is a lot of data to consider. It seems simple, but it is much more complicated than just trading on price volatility for me.
Profits there will be very small (a few dollars), and losses will sooner or later reach colossal sizes
 
Yes correlation doesn't work - I'm telling you!!!!!!!!
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

No, it's not easier, we won't get the big picture, we'll see superficially.

The whole controversy is about that:


It would be a fair analogy if the two assets were a single economic entity, but they are not.

1...129130131132133134135136137138139140141142143...247
New comment