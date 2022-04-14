A topic for traders. - page 136
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To understand the cross, it's better to start with three currencies)))
I've already shown several times what trading 3 currencies (USD,EUR,GBP) = it's cross trading, which is unpredictable. In its pure form, it isEURUSD GBPUSD.
We are not going to step on any rake.
I've already shown several times what trading 3 currencies (USD,EUR,GBP) = it's cross trading, which is unpredictable. In its pure form, it isEURUSD GBPUSD.
We are not going to step on any rake.
Well, I'm not talking about the cross... but about the lines...
Is it really necessary to see two lines - you can see one?
- But still, wouldn't it be easier to see the difference with one line than with two?
No, it wouldn't, we wouldn't get the big picture, we'd see superficially.
That's what all the controversy is about:
I had the opposite, I closed and the movement continued. Yes, there have been drawdowns, but they are insignificant.
It is not surprising, as we trade with allies that do not go far apart. And we enter in the moments when they have already split.
Today I closed what I posted, no entries yet - the market is in balance and giving contradictory signals. Probably won't be any more today, just have to wait a bit
- But still, wouldn't it be easier to see the difference with one line than with two?
Kinda like how Turkey surprised everyone recently? 😃 It's not a default but still...
I have never been comfortable with either cross or correlated instruments. There is a lot of data to consider. It seems simple, but it is much more complicated than just trading on price volatility for me.
No, it's not easier, we won't get the big picture, we'll see superficially.
The whole controversy is about that:
It would be a fair analogy if the two assets were a single economic entity, but they are not.