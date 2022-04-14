A topic for traders. - page 181
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Chew your gruel, don't get distracted.
What's that? Spinning and twirling on _ want?
What's that? Spinning and twirling on the _ want?
I'm not happy with millionaires and capitalists. They are always short of money.
But why did Vitaly Murlenko and his idea of writing an effective advisor get in the way?
I am sick and tired of it. The man could not stand it. He gave up.
What is the reason?
Who would share something useful with you in such an atmosphere?
Yes, Vladimir, you're right. The man had quite a good dream. Let it be utopian, but still not so bad.
If I really wanted to help the man, people, as always, attacked him without the slightest constructive approach.
I just said that you have to do everything yourself, you can rely on help from forum users only occasionally.
Sad, but true.
Yes, Vladimir, you're right. The man had a pretty good dream. It may have been utopian, but it wasn't that bad.
If only we could really help the man, people, as always, would come at him without the slightest bit of constructiveness.
I just said that you have to do everything yourself, you can rely on help from forum users only occasionally.
Sad, but true.
Yes, it is. What a bad tradition. It's a pity, but it is impossible to correct. Society is slowly degrading).
Oh, yeah... There's a lot of traders like that around here... Where is Tarabanov who has a daughter competing with Buffett in terms of profits...
1% profit in 15 minutes is even without reinvestment 4% per hour, 100% per day...
Storytellers...
George, less bile and life will get better. A little over a year ago my daughter turned down the position of deputy director of a federal agency with a salary of 300 roubles. Her actual salary is twice as much. She does not need it because she is self-sufficient, she earns this money in the market and has already earned her pension in the civil service. She is not competing with anyone, your hopefully not completely hopeless trading systems are competing with her.
Georgy, less bile and life will get better. A little over a year ago, my daughter turned down a position as deputy director of a federal agency with a salary of 300 roubles. Her actual salary is twice as much. She does not need it because she is self-sufficient, she earns this money in the market and has already earned her pension in the civil service. She is not competing with anyone, your hopefully not completely hopeless trading systems are competing with her.
What's the point of lying like that? Generally it is a compensation for inner unfulfillment, to emphasise the "successes of children". It's like the song: You need to get better... you need to get better...
Vladimir, if you don't believe that, it doesn't mean I'm lying. Ivonin, however, preferred the terminals to the balls.
What's the point of lying like that? Actually, it's a compensation for inner unfulfillment, to emphasize "children's successes". It's like the song: You need to heal... you need to heal...
You're right about one thing. I live my life with my children.
You're right about one thing. I live my life with my children.
It has long been noted: the more hopelessly dull life is, the more massive and ridiculous the lies, it is hyper-compensation, and as they fall socially they even lose sight of how ridiculous and miserable these fables look from the outside... the universal laws of the marketplace, the millionaire kids... It's just a circus... 😏