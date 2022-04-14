A topic for traders. - page 152
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added up repeatedly.
Didn't apply any addition, it's a different formula ...
Then we can carefully build both charts in common coordinates.
for example, take April 1 as a starting point, assume that you bought both pairs at once for equal amounts, and then look at the daily and hourly result per currency of deposit (or usd).
X represents time on the X axis and Y represents profit/loss in usd. Both graphs are now comparable values
I don't think it's a revelation (in the sense that everyone has gone through this method). The problem is always something else - the wrong reference point, the wrong period of the indicator at the moment.
If the correlation coefficient is 0.9, then this means that the pair can, for example, converge/diverge by 0.001.0 pips in 90% of cases and by 10% diverge by a significant distance. As the result, 90% of 100% reversals will be 0.1 point and 10% will cause a 100 point loss. It seems silly to trade by correlation expecting to gain 1 pip and risk losing 100
Correlation shows how similarly two time series have moved over a certain time interval. It will not tell you anything further about the movement of these time series.
I do the following: I buy EurGbp, EurUsd and sell GbpUsd at the same time, with the same lot. Periodically, I observe it and when a loop occurs, I open it on a real position. Everything is simple, without any indicators, waves, patterns, in the live market at the moment
Performed these actions. Period 10.18 to 11.26. Lot 0.1
Equity change graph
Correlation shows how similarly two time series have moved over a certain time interval. It will not tell you anything further about the movement of these time series.
Here's one from the database... It's not the triangles everyone here is raving about in a frenzy... didn't look at it myself as I've been on 5K for a long time, but I was very surprised by this advisor... they even started cursing the guy with bad words... I guess he hurt the interests of other freeloaders... I had to try it on demo at least to make sure... someone had to try it and tell me... ...whether it's worth it or not... in a neighbouring thread "The Ring" also put it up...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/36897
If I had unsuccessfully entered EURUSD and GBPUSD on January 5, 2021 and closed it in June 2021, I would have incurred a loss of 1000 pips, as the pound was up 1000 pips in that time and the euro was flat
EURUSD= buy
GBPUSD= sell
It's all gone. The cast is coming off(c).
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Didn't expect that answer....
The man did not ask for the "grail formula", he merely pointed out that if you are going to say something (of your own free will), say it. Not in riddles, not in vague terms!
No one is holding your tongue!
And he is right to say that it is because of "vagueness" that trolls gather and the thread (for the umpteenth time?) becomes a bog... (and the trolls are happy to be in the muck).