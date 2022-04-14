A topic for traders. - page 147
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There is a chance to engage a lot more pairs by including the euro, dollar and pound in the trade, but as practice has shown, it is difficult with them.
I have not come up with a magic formula for predicting them yet, standard methods do not work so well.
In fact, that is why I publish some screenshots from time to time, to draw attention to it and to find like-minded people for the development of the system. There are a lot of opportunities, but I cannot open them myself.
I understand I have to go to a specialized resource, where interested guys hang out. Since yesterday I have been thinking about it.
If there is a signal - divergence, that is an entry point, look for a previous quality signal on the history, it is very simple.
In that place we make a couple of virtual entries and look at the result at the current moment. If there is a confirmation that the price is not in flat and there is a gap - we make entries. (PICTURE).
Today I expected to find entry on american session, but there was nothing - everything is very inconsistent, I could try it, but chance to be hung up in deals for some days. That and with normal entries there are hang-ups, you have to wait.
The logic is that there can't be a perpetual gap. There are statistics that don't fall/rise by more than N points, depends on the pairs.
I have a rough statistic in my memory, but with tools, it can be gathered in 15-20 minutes by looking at the history
Thanks. Understood in general terms, but too much uncertainty. I can't even see a formal pattern to hang on to.
It's starting to feel like it's not for me. But I'm not discouraging it. Maybe there's some fish in there, too.
It is inherent in any person to "deny" something that they don't understand, don't understand why they need it. Especially when there has been a bad experience of using something like this.
I will say the last phrase:
When you give a person a fishing rod, you just give it to them and tell them how to cast.
Then you watch, if the man does it with gusto, you start telling him what to put on the hook. Then you watch again.
If the excitement doesn't stop, you tell him where to cast to catch the fish. You watch again.
Then you start telling me how to haul it so you don't break the rod.
You're not going to give him a fishing rod and then spend half a day telling him all the details. You're making a big speech, but the man might not be interested in fishing at all and he asked about the fishing rod just to be curious.
---
It's the same here, no one was interested, everything is superficial and just for the sake of curiosity. The man does not even understand the simplest things that I am writing about, he keeps talking about some euro/dollar.
I am leaving the topic for now, there is no one to talk to.
When you give the natives a dollar (20, 100 - it doesn't matter), it's something incomprehensible to him, and at best he'll wipe his ass with it (if there's such a practice in the tribe) or build a fire and that's all he'll appreciate. When you begin to hint that this "thing", which is not even shiny and no more useful, can be exchanged for something very useful, he will laugh uncontrollably and sincerely as he understands senselessness of the thing (based on his practice, knowledge and experience). But if you can show him how to do it and explain the exchange mechanism and why money was invented in the first place, he'll either give it back to you saying he doesn't need it, or put it into the "tribe's temple" treasury and pass it on from generation to generation as a relic from the "big world" in case someone from the tribe decides to go to a world where such things are more useful than a spear.
My point is that in order to interest people in your idea, you have to present it correctly, telling them how it works and how to use it, and how, after using it, to behave in any situation.
It is not enough to give a gun and tell people that they are protected by it. It is not enough to tell him how to use it. There are laws and rules.
As long as the mechanism is not understood, there will be denial. There will be negativity from the side of those to whom you're trying to tell it - only one will ignore it, as handing out flyers with high wages near the metro, and the other will start to find out and prove to this poor man that he is ridiculous, because his job with his salary is more attractive, otherwise he wouldn't hand out these flyers, and he would take that job.
Surely every trader or someone who has entered this market has studied many principles of trading: indicators, levels, trends, channels, mathematics, intuition, mystique ... I have even tried to combine some of them. Somewhere I got better, somewhere worse, somewhere I got nothing. How would a Wave-man communicate with a Grid expert and a Trends-man with an occultist? Only the representative of DC will smile to all nicely.
Some having a negative experience will keep silent, others will talk about it and probably receive an explanation of their "error", while others will yell nonsense and not explain anything with examples, just like their opponents.
Even one accurately verified TS, bringing profit to its author, may not work for others, and vice versa, may work and bring profit to many, and one will fail - and it is not a conspiracy theory.
It's just real, there is only water in the theme. The topic is attractive, the first post by the topic starter immediately repulses by its understatement. There are interesting posts, but they are not disclosed, not angled, the authors are not further disclosed ... And what is the habit to change π? ... So if I say that I have 17 cm - I also want everyone to start shouting "show me and put up"? You know very well how you can draw everything if necessary. What is the point of following the signals and boasting about them now, if everybody understands that the market does not live by the rules of our TS and any account may be drained at any time - not now, but in a month, a year or two ...
If you have an idea and want to share, so disclose all the cards, rather than reproach for the fact that there are those who want to fool around. Without any disclosure of the idea - it's pure advertising of what is on the market or prepared for sale. Even so, products on the market are not attractive if they are covered by a "fog" of pretty pictures.
It is inherent in any person to "deny" something that they don't understand, don't understand why they need it. Especially when there has been a bad experience of using something like this.
When you give an aboriginal a dollar (20, 100 - doesn't matter), it is something incomprehensible to him, and at best he will wipe his ass with it (if there is such practice in the tribe) or build a fire and that is all he will appreciate. When you begin to hint that this "thing", which is not even shiny and no more useful, can be exchanged for something very useful - he will laugh uncontrollably and sincerely, since he understands senselessness of the thing (based on his practice, knowledge and experience). But if you can show him how to do it and explain the exchange mechanism and why money was invented in the first place, he'll either give it back to you saying he doesn't need it, or put it into the "tribe's temple" treasury and pass it on from generation to generation as a relic from the "big world" in case someone from the tribe decides to go to a world where such things are more useful than a spear.
My point is that in order to interest people in your idea, you have to present it correctly, telling them how it works and how to use it, and how, after using it, to behave in any situation.
It is not enough to give a gun and tell people that they are protected by it. It is not enough to tell him how to use it. There are laws and rules.
As long as the mechanism is not understood, there will be denial. There will be negativity from the side of those to whom you're trying to tell it - only one will ignore, as he handed out flyers with high wages near the metro, and the other will start to find out and prove to this poor man that he is ridiculous, because his job with his salary is more attractive, otherwise he wouldn't hand out these flyers, and he would take that job.
Surely every trader or someone who has entered this market has studied many principles of trading: indicators, levels, trends, channels, mathematics, intuition, mystique ... I have even tried to combine some of them. Somewhere I got better, somewhere worse, somewhere I got nothing. How would a Wave-man communicate with a Grid expert and a Trends-man with an occultist? Only the representative of DC will smile to all nicely.
Some having a negative experience will keep silent, others will talk about it and probably receive an explanation of their "error", while others will yell nonsense and not explain anything with examples, just like their opponents.
Even one accurately verified TS, bringing profit to its author, may not work for others, and vice versa, may work and bring profit to many, and one will fail - and it is not a conspiracy theory.
It's just real, there is only water in the theme. The topic is attractive, the first post by the topic starter immediately repulses by its understatement. There are interesting posts, but they are not disclosed, not angled, the authors are not further disclosed ... And what is the habit to change π? ... So if I say that I have 17 cm - I also want everyone to start shouting "show me and put up"? You know very well how you can draw everything if necessary. What is the point of following the signals and boasting about them now, if everybody understands that the market does not live by the rules of our TS and any account may be drained at any time - not now, but in a month, a year or two ...
If you have an idea and want to share, so disclose all the cards, rather than reproach for the fact that there are those who want to fool around. Without any disclosure of the idea - it's pure advertising of what is on the market or prepared for sale. Even so, products on the market are not attractive if they are covered by a "fog" of pretty pictures.
It is inherent in any person to "deny" something that they don't understand, don't understand why they need it. Especially when there has been a bad experience of using something like this.
When you give an aboriginal a dollar (20, 100 - doesn't matter), it is something incomprehensible to him, and at best he will wipe his ass with it (if there is such practice in the tribe) or build a fire and that is all he will appreciate. When you begin to hint that this "thing", which is not even shiny and no more useful, can be exchanged for something very useful, he will laugh uncontrollably and sincerely as he understands senselessness of the thing (based on his practice, knowledge and experience). But if you can show him how to do it and explain the exchange mechanism and why money was invented in the first place, he'll either give it back to you saying he doesn't need it, or put it into the "tribe's temple" treasury and pass it on from generation to generation as a relic from the "big world" in case someone from the tribe decides to go to a world where such things are more useful than a spear.
My point is that in order to interest people in your idea, you have to present it correctly, telling them how it works and how to use it, and how, after using it, to behave in any situation.
It is not enough to give a gun and tell people that they are protected by it. It is not enough to tell him how to use it. There are laws and rules.
As long as the mechanism is not understood, there will be denial. There will be negativity from the side of those to whom you're trying to tell it - only one will ignore it, as handing out flyers with high wages near the metro, and the other will start to find out and prove to this poor man that he is ridiculous, because his job with his salary is more attractive, otherwise he wouldn't hand out these flyers, and he would take that job.
Surely every trader or someone who has entered this market has studied many principles of trading: indicators, levels, trends, channels, mathematics, intuition, mystique ... I have even tried to combine some of them. Somewhere I got better, somewhere worse, somewhere I got nothing. How would a Wave-man communicate with a Grid expert and a Trends-man with an occultist? Only the representative of DC will smile to all nicely.
Some having a negative experience will keep silent, others will talk about it and probably receive an explanation of their "error", while others will yell nonsense and not explain anything with examples, just like their opponents.
Even one accurately verified TS, bringing profit to its author, may not work for others, and vice versa, may work and bring profit to many, and one will fail - and it is not a conspiracy theory.
It's just real, there is only water in the theme. The topic is attractive, the first post by the topic starter immediately repulses by its understatement. There are interesting posts, but they are not disclosed, not angled, the authors are not further disclosed ... And what is the habit to change π? ... So if I say that I have 17 cm - I also want everyone to start shouting "show me and put up"? You know very well how you can draw everything if necessary. What is the point of following the signals and boasting about them now, if everybody understands that the market does not live by the rules of our TS and any account may be drained at any time - not now, but in a month, a year or two ...
If you have an idea and want to share, so disclose all the cards, rather than reproach for the fact that there are those who want to fool around. Without any disclosure of the idea - it's pure advertising of what is on the market or prepared for sale. Even so, the products on the market are not attractive if they are covered by a "fog" of pretty pictures.
It's all gone. The cast is off(c).
=====
New instruction from the fairand square freeloaders!!!
=====
Quickly put all your secrets on the table. Otherwise you're hoarders and speculators. All shame and denial for honest and fair freeloaders.
If you have not yet published a single product on the marketplace you are a potential junk seller who will make honest people, fooled by such coders, suffer.
Only after honest freeloaders have vetted the product, can it be sent to the marketplace.
Do not forget that traders' forums do not allow discussion of trading systems (TS). Especially harmful are the TS thathonest and fair freeloaders do not understand and do not understand them. For them, they should create an Expert Advisor with open code and necessarily with arrows for correct entries. If an Expert Advisor does not demonstrate the result of 100% profitability per month on real trade, this coder should be trashed and buried with brooms.
Especially inveterate coders are Mr. Vitaly Muzichenko and Mr. Uladzimir Izerski.
Honest and fair freeloaders, bypass them, do not engage in discussion with them TC. They can teach you knowledge you do not need and you can do without it. You have lived before. All contact with them can be at the level of insults and labels that they are badly dressed. Don't try to buy them suits, they have money from selling all sorts of junk and incomprehensible trade.
Stick to a reliable, century-tested MA, or better two MAs and you will be independent traders, with a clear conscience.
Corr_Ver1 indicator
I made a simple correlation indicator for two pairs. I took pairs from Vitaly's list. Immediately I faced the question about normalization of prices of two pairs, in order to combine two curves. If we bring the pairs to one arbitrary point in time, the curves often intersect near this point. But such normalization is subjective in my opinion. I tried to normalize each of the pairs to their maximum value, and the pairs began to converge very rarely. The first variant is above, the second one is below (the indicator is working with the second one now). Perhaps there is another better method, but the whole question is its objectivity.
Corr_Ver1 indicator
I made a simple correlation indicator for two pairs. I took pairs from Vitaly's list. Immediately I faced the question about normalization of prices of two pairs, in order to combine two curves. If we bring the pairs to one arbitrary point, the curves often intersect near this point. But such normalization is subjective in my opinion. I tried normalizing each of the pairs to their maximum value and the pairs seldom converged. The first variant is above, the second one is below (the indicator is working with the second one now). Perhaps there is another better method, but the whole question is about its objectivity.
Try the normalization variant
Corr_Ver1 indicator
Immediately there was a question of normalising the price of the two pairs to bring the two curves together.
Probably the most important question is how to bring the two curves together correctly.
And if we also remember about different volatilities of currencies (and consequently of currency pairs), then one more question appears.
If we take the formula y = (x - min)/(max - min), then the question arises for which period.
Try the normalisation option
This?
This?
Yes, try this.
There are several options, I haven't tried them all myself. Now I've written using price acceleration, didn't like it either.
You need something "magic", but I can't find it yet.