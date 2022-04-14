A topic for traders. - page 44
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And here the averages - the flips - rollovers - rollovers???
because of the snotty green ones they're looking at... :-)
It's important to me to watch :-)
I don't focus on such trivialities).
It's important for me to be observed.)
I don't focus on such trifles).
Well, they are watching, and there's nothing to do with the advertised waves - random trading
You can also bake cakes and glue wallpaper.
P.S. Well if the waves don't work online, but only on history, which has already been said 100500 times, then that's what the signal from the master itself confirms.
Why advertise this everywhere and stir up a cholivar?
I don't mind tasty pies and a good oven for baking goodies. That's great!!!
What's the market got to do with Vovka? The oven is by itself and the market is by itself. The waves don't come from the oven.)
I have never looked at the trade statistics, but now I have.
It looks so funny, Vova is advertising waves, saying that they work and you can use them for 100pp or more, but he cannot make any profit on them - they are just occasional bounces of 2-5pp.
What a shame :(
A reliable way to discourage wave analysis 😁
A reliable way to discourage wave analysis 😁
As far as I can see, no one has ever "gravitated" to it
So they are watching, and there is nothing to do with the advertised waves - random trading
So why am I being watched?
Do you even understand that question?
So why am I being watched?
Do you even understand that question?
Because you're advertising waves that don't work and can't work... only in the story it's all pretty.
As far as I can see, no one's ever been "attracted" to him.
I see a couple of envious posts.)
Nothing against you as a proger.)
Look, what I trade, it works and everyone can trade it, the system is as simple as a 5 kopecks
I just opened
Because you're advertising waves that don't work and can't work... only in the story it's all beautiful.
No, it's not.
What's your rationale for the waves not working?
I'm sick of it. Give me the facts by example. Disprove the market and knock me off my pedestal. Hee hee.)
Here's a simple example.