A topic for traders. - page 55
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The green highlighted can be paraphrased as: Anyone who asks me questions, I will strangle!
Just a reminder:
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And an important one:
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And now the conclusion:
Vladimir does not want to develop his idea, trying in every way to avoid direct questions from forum participants, and he does it perfectly well!
Maybe this thread should be torn down and Vladimir should be forbidden to create trader's threads. And he would do the same to his advantage: he would not make a fool of himself!
You're right...
As one would expect - the wave prophet turned out to be a cheap whistler and a forum clown.
The funny thing is that the hairy twerp apparently didn't even realise that he made a laughing stock of himself.
Probably his lack of high culture and poor education does not allow him to understand the situation.
Why does he do this? - Apparently he is at such a hopeless low point that the forum is the only way for him to hypercompensate.
Unable to raise his low social status in real life, he tries to brag at least virtually on the forum.
Now that we've deprived him of that last opportunity too - he'll be even more agonising in squirming. 😁
Saying I can't show a wave forecast because otherwise the whole market will collapse - that was a hoot of course. 🤣 🤣 🤣
What's going to happen next? - The embittered false prophet will be even more crooked and puffed up cheeks and swearing drowning in his own bile.
The association with the poisonous insect is very apt... not a scorpion of course, but a scolopendra.
In any case this topic is even useful as an anti-example of intellectual and cultural decline.
That's what trading does to people... 😀
Mind you, a similar braggart in one sect turned out to be a half-bum living in a tyre frame.
He talks about earning millions, spinning the markets and the entire universe, but in fact clobbers away on a pauper's pension.
And then he dies a pauper under a bridge... that's what always happens to false prophets.
Pivot point 113.98 Target 114.14!
Ясно, ответа как всегда - НЕТ!
Хорошо, обсудим твои кривулины
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Что видим: что линии постоянно перерисовываются под текущую ситуацию, сейчас ещё рынок пройдёт в неизвестном направлении и нужно снова сделать перерисовку.
Вопрос: Как торговать в текущий момент времени, а не показывать на истории, что "вот нужно было ..."
On the picture: this is a good and useful example, the forward-looking problem is almost invariant for all analysis methods, any forecast is an attempt to extrapolate some pattern/behaviour/wavelength/trend/oscillator / in general it is an extrapolation of some function.
It doesn't matter how the function is defined, analytically or graphically, the blurring happens either way and gets worse as the number of intervals into the future increases.
An analogy to weather forecasts is appropriate, where accuracy falls dramatically in a few days, but in the case of weather there is an important difference- namely theexogenous variables and physical near-stationary model, in the sense that there are clearer patterns, sharply defined daily and annual cycle, and knowledge of objective factors like cyclones/anticyclones/etc - that could be compared with the fundamental data on the market.
In the market, as many have already seen (except false prophets) there is no acceptable stationary model, i.e. daily cycle of volatility, and there are certain trends associated with the fundamental background, attempts to use heavy mathematics or shamanistic thechanalysis are equally naive.
Therefore, the only thing that can be exploited by a trader is the main repetitive market behavior related to volatility and/or return (or momentum, persistence in crypto/funds) - as is expected of systematic trading - do what is repetitive - otherwise it is cheating or blind play.
Of course, there are also pro scalpers and carry traders, but that`s another topic ... We're talking about more classic old-school trading.
So, we can only pity those who hope to win by situation (analysis of situation as it is without relying on statistics) or believe in their own genius and Market Zocons 😁.
The main character or element of the dynamics that you should really pay attention to in quantitative analysis is as Alexey Nikolaev mentioned before - the difference from randomness, and a real researcher shouldlook for and honor everything that distinguishes something from randomness, all efforts should be directed to objective tests distinguishing something from randomness, any deviation from randomness, beginning traders should even get a tattoo, the first should bea runic stylization of :NONRANDOM and the secondin gothic letters:DISCIPLINE.
Yo, that was Saturday's streamer, bye-bye everyone and good mood. 😘
On the picture: this is a good and useful example, the forward-looking problem is almost invariant for all analysis methods, any forecast is an attempt to extrapolate some pattern/behaviour/wavelength/trend/oscillator / in general it is an extrapolation of some function.
No matter how that function is defined, analytically or graphically, blurring happens either way and gets worse as the number of intervals into the future increases.
An analogy to weather forecasts is appropriate, where accuracy falls dramatically in a few days, but in the case of weather there is an important difference- namely theexogenous variables and physical near-stationary model, in the sense that there are clearer patterns, sharply defined daily and annual cycle, and knowledge of objective factors like cyclones/anticyclones/etc - that could be compared with the fundamental data on the market.
In the market, as many have already seen (except false prophets) there is no acceptable stationary model, i.e. daily cycle of volatility, and there are certain trends associated with the fundamental background, attempts to use heavy mathematics or shamanistic thechanalysis are equally naive.
Therefore, the only thing that can be exploited by a trader is the main repetitive market behavior related to volatility and/or return (or momentum, persistence in crypto/funds) - as is expected of systematic trading - do what is repetitive - otherwise it is cheating or blind play.
Of course, there are also pro scalpers and carry traders, but that`s another topic ... We're talking about more classic old-school trading.
So, we can only pity those who hope to win by situation (analysis of situation as it is without relying on statistics) or believe in their own genius and Market Zocons 😁.
The main character or element of the dynamics that you should really pay attention to in quantitative analysis is as Alexey Nikolaev mentioned earlier - the difference from randomness, and a real researcher shouldlook for and honor everything that distinguishes the series from randomness, all efforts should be directed to objective tests distinguishing something from randomness, any deviation from randomness, beginning traders should even get tattoos, the first should bea runic stylization of :NONRANDOM and the secondin gothic letters:DISCIPLINE.
Yo, that was Saturday's streamer, bye-bye everyone and good mood. 😘
sps, eco you've burst...:-)
Golden words!
Yo, that was Saturday's doomer, bye-bye everyone and have a good time. 😘
Friday's.)
Friday )
and it's Saturday already 😁
by the way i lost my tv account for indescribable reasons and now i have to steal a new one from some gypsies at the bazaar
Friday.)
"2021.11.12 15:28" - Moscow time.
"It's midnight in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky."
"2021.11.12 15:28" - Moscow time.
"It's midnight in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky."
he's at the north pole, staying in all time zones at the same time
On the picture: this is a good and useful example, the forward-looking problem is almost invariant for all analysis methods, any forecast is an attempt to extrapolate some pattern/behaviour/wavelength/trend/oscillator / in general it is an extrapolation of some function.
No matter how that function is defined, analytically or graphically, blurring happens either way and gets worse as the number of intervals into the future increases.
An analogy to weather forecasts is appropriate, where accuracy falls dramatically in a few days, but in the case of weather there is an important difference- namely theexogenous variables and physical near-stationary model, in the sense that there are clearer patterns, sharply defined daily and annual cycle, and knowledge of objective factors like cyclones/anticyclones/etc - that could be compared with the fundamental data on the market.
In the market, as many have already seen (except false prophets), there is no acceptable stationary model, i.e. daily cycle of volatility, and there are certain trends associated with the fundamental background, attempts to use heavy mathematics or shamanistic analysis are equally naive.
Therefore, the only thing that can be exploited by a trader is the main repetitive market behavior related to volatility and/or return (or momentum, persistence in crypto/funds) - as is expected of systematic trading - do what is repetitive, otherwise it is cheating or blind play.
Of course, there are also pro scalpers and carry traders, but that`s another topic ... We're talking about more classic old-school trading.
So, we can only pity those who hope to win by situation (analysis of situation as it is without relying on statistics) or believe in their own genius and Market Zocons 😁.
The main character or element of the dynamics that one should really pay attention to in quantitative analysis is as Alexey Nikolaev mentioned before - the difference from randomness, and a real researcher shouldlook for and honor everything that distinguishes something from randomness, all efforts should be directed to objective tests distinguishing something from randomness, any deviation from randomness, novice traders should even get tattoos, the first should be arunic stylization of :NONRANDOM and the secondin gothic letters:DISCIPLINE.
Yo, that was Saturday's streamer, bye-bye everyone and good mood. 😘
Good thing it's not Capslock and red ink.))
I'll probably see you soon.
Because the dreamer feels with his heel that I don't read his opuses and am not going to.
There is nothing useful in it. Well, in the diarrhea digging is not for me. Hee-hee))
I see, the answer, as always, is NO!
All right, let's discuss your crookedness.
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What we see: the lines are constantly redrawn to fit the current situation, now the market will go in an unknown direction and we need to redraw them again.
Question: How to trade at the current moment in time, and not to show on the history that "here we should have ...".
The curves are not my masterpiece, it's the price. If you can't tell the straight from the price chart, you should see an ophthalmologist, not me with a complaint)
Without historical data you can't see the future. I am just saying.
As for the wave structure, I will put it simply. It is one of elements of technical analysis in trading systems. I repeated many times.
The wave itself won't earn you a bun.)))