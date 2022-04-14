A topic for traders. - page 49
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's a statistic Vladimir, something you can't see on the graph, but it's as inevitable and unstoppable as a train on the tracks :)
I believe in the train.
But few people have learned to see the curves.
And that's the main thing .
And if "waves work", then there is at least one combination of conditions (for example, a graphical pattern or alternation of extrema) that at given levels of goal and stop have a stable trade advantage, ie, a positive expected payoff...
Separate question, the MO should not be too small relative to variation, otherwise it is also a waste...
And to prove the contrary (that waves do not work) is formally more difficult, because we have to prove that there is no combination of waves that would have a stable advantage (though in practice we understand that it is so 😉 ).
By the way, long time ago there was a software for analysis of all possible combinations of waves with complete search of all imaginable sets, but of course it is no use.
The question always rests on statistical significance, but it just so happens that waveformers are usually bad friends with statistics...
---
And there are no facts on your part that there's any money to be made from it, just ranting.
Volodya, give us a screenshot of any pair that clearly shows the wave theory. And the forecast for tomorrow. Can you do it?
I'm sorry, Vovan, this action could ruin the market. Is that what you want?
It's going to be very bad for everyone soon enough.
I used to believe in waves a long time ago, back then it was like "The Chip of the Fashion".
ZUP appeared, a lot of topics on forums, and I'm in the same place.
I have seen only drawers and theorists, none of them have ever traded, they all have been drawing and saying I should have bought here and sold there. The system is fire, but only on history.
That's what Dreemer says.
---
And you have no facts to prove that you can make money on it, just rhetoric.
Listen to whatDrimer says right, and you'll be as rich as Dreamer in the sandbox)).
I'm not attracted to my cult.
I do not need sectarians and I do not need indicator sales. I am purely for inquisitive people who may repeat my ideas.
I know there are already such people and not a few.
Listen to whatDreamer says right, and you'll be as rich as Dreamer in the sandbox.)
I'm not attracted to my cult.
I don't need sectarians and I don't need indicator sales. I am purely for inquisitive people who may repeat my ideas.
I know there are already such people and not in small numbers.
I see only one idea - bragging - do they repeat it?
Volodya, give a screenshot on any pair where the wave theory is clearly visible. And a forecast on it for tomorrow. Can you do it?
There! The wave. Coming up 113.73! There will be a Price...
There! The wave. Coming up 113.73! There will be a Price...
I'm sorry, Vovan, this action could ruin the market. Is that what you want?
It's going to be very bad for everyone soon enough.
Why not 114.5
Waiting! Tomorrow!
I see just one idea - bragging, is it being repeated?
If you understand the market, you can brag. What's wrong with that? I'm not even gonna hide it. I'llbrag to "Dreamer".
If an athlete is the first to run 100 metres, then he came to the stadium to brag? )))
No, well, I don't want to offend you. You said it and that's fine.