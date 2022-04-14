A topic for traders. - page 58
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CHFJPY is obviously not needed in your synthetic. Play with volumes, volumes should not be the same in this composition of pairs.
In your synthetic, CHFJPY is clearly excessive. Play with the volumes, the volumes should not coincide in such a pair composition.
But strangely enough, they do, the margin of error is quite small.
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I always watch the volumes in this kind of trade
But strangely enough, they match, the margin of error is quite small.
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I always keep an eye on the volumes in this kind of trade
It doesn't matter how you make a profit. The deposit should grow, not melt away.
I see people wanting to make the maximum profit in the short term. So?
They take a long term position without looking at the current market conditions, which knocks out such strategists in a couple of hours.
Rinat, sorry, I do not want to offend you, but you are also making the same mistakes.
The market has changed in the last 10 years. Those who have not had time to understand and adapt to new conditions have a hard time.
Hence the lament from losers who test their Grails for 20 years of history, and end up with a dully without oil...
The market is compressed very tight. The 15 minute TF is already standard for long term trading.
Did a pollhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/378785 you can still vote.
The 15 minute TF is used by only a few let alone the 10 and other TFs of the five which are completely ignored.
Even the 1 hour TF is becoming obsolete, but conservatives are stubbornly holding on to it). Minute charts and tick charts already set the tone for trading.
But strangely enough, they match, the margin of error is quite small.
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I always keep an eye on the volumes in this trade
Synthetic goes around zero +/- 100 c.u., almost a year). That's how synthetic should be.
You still have to learn how to trade and a lot of rake ahead of you, not me at all.
nothing lasts for years, what are you talking about, america doesn't know what they're gonna have in a month even
the market is easy to spot, it's hard to overpower yourself, you see one thing and think like that and then you make the decision.
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the wave market, you know it's based on the impossibility of growth of the same object, it always has ups and downs, the market is built the same way, there is one easy model, I think many know it,
it's strange that a lot of people lose, I guess they don't know the edges.
The synthetic goes for about zero +/- 100 ounces, almost a year). That's how synthetic should be.
nothing lasts for years, what do you mean, america doesn't know what they will have in a month even
everything is decided in a week at the most, the market is easy to spot, it's hard to overpower yourself, you see one thing and think like it is and decide by the mood.
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the wave market, you know it's based on the impossibility of the same thing always going up and down, the market is built the same way, there is one easy model, I think I know it, that's why,
it's strange that a lot of people lose, I guess they don't know the edges.
The synthetic goes for about zero +/- 100 ounces, almost a year). That's how synthetic should be.
Checked mine, it's about +-150ppt.
Even a random opening will make a profit with a small drawdown, but a long wait for a profit on an unsuccessful entry.
The point is not the impossibility of a constant unidirectional movement, but the specifics. Forex may be a market, but it is a market. There are buyers and sellers. That is why the price goes up and down. But the trends do exist, no matter how you slice it. Can they exist for years? Yes, they can.
when the market is up, a 40-50% decline will be almost 100%. this is the rule to know,
this rule is not yesterday's growth, but exactly the growth for several days and correction, just watch the long growth and it will come to half, for sure. otherwise it does not know how to come back. (remember growth cannot be infinite)it's the dumbest, most workable strategy. for nerds. didn't even register it with me.