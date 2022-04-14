A topic for traders. - page 153
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Не ожидал такого ответа....
And it would be strange to expect a different response from a forum whistleblower, for whom bragging about invented wave laws is the last refreshment in his endlessly dim life on the road to beggarly old age...
Correlation shows how similarly two time series have moved over a certain time interval. It will not tell you anything further about the movement of these series.
Of course, even cointegration being a "stronger" form of communication does not (not always) guarantee the future... and this can easily be traced back to 2020 when many cointegration ties broke down.
And the only thing we can count on is the inertia that the collinear movement of the two instruments will continue for some time if there is no change in the fundamental background for these instruments.
Here's one from the database... It's not the triangles everyone here is raving about in a frenzy... didn't look at it myself as I've been on the 5K, but I was very surprised by this advisor... they even started cursing the guy with bad words... I guess he hurt the interests of other freeloaders... I had to try it on a demo just to be sure... Someone had to try it and tell me... ...whether it's worth it or not... in a neighbouring thread "The Ring" also put it up...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/36897
it's a dud.
better go straight to the factory, straight to the foundry...
it's not so much that you've removed the trend as you've reintegrated the noise
😀👍
And it would be strange to expect a different response from a forum whistleblower for whom bragging about invented wave laws is the last resort in his endlessly dull life on the road to a miserable old age...
I'm judged by the AI from MetaQuotes, not a goofball like you))
I'm judged by the AI from MetaQuotes, not a goofball like you))
Where 100 is a weight and 5 stars is a cognac? ))
100 is how much cognac I can buy.)
And 5 stars is the rank of a general.)
100 is how much cognac I can buy.)
And 12 products for an appetizer? ))
Trading on the markets is like a bicycle, it improves over time, the rate of depot replenishment increases. But not for everyone.
Many people like that kind of bike).
Trading on the markets is like a bicycle, it improves over time, the rate of depot replenishment increases. But not for everyone.
Many people like that kind of bike).
vova izersky is catching market waves: