A topic for traders. - page 121

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Vladimir Baskakov #:
I agree Vladimir, I've already bought

I bought a bottle of cognac too. Even three.)

The market is thin. I'll be relaxing.

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Uladzimir Izerski #:

I bought a bottle of cognac too. Even three.)

The market is thin. I'll be relaxing.

I'm talking about the euro.
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Uladzimir Izerski #:

I bought a bottle of cognac too. Three, even.)

Vladimir Baskakov #:
I mean the Euro

What, again?

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Uladzimir Izerski #:

That's 56 years and 25 days )))

If Russia and Belorussia play in the World Cup final, I will be for Belorussia
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
If Russia and Belarus play in the World Cup final, I'll be rooting for Belarus.
You can tell he's one of the good guys :)
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

There's no one to talk to here, read on:

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No idea what cross we're talking about at all, we're trading two crosses.


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It's the lack of understanding that's why they say it doesn't work. Yes, many things don't work in the wrong hands, like a hammer or a laser level.

Not knowing how to use it is no reason to jump to conclusions.

What will you do if pairs or crosses go negative?
 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Maybe I won't get kicked to death for the picture.

I need the wave markup first and foremost for further actions. For example, to build price channels in a wave.

This is a EURUSD H1 chart. The pattern 1616 is trending downwards. At the moment of writing the post there is an upward correction wave #6. No one knows how long it will last. Neither do I.

The blue channel belongs to wave 6. And the red one is already corrective in wave 6 down trend. On the lower TF this red channel will be corrective to wave 6 and the pattern will be different with wave number 4 or even 1. The last number in the pattern. The neural net shows an overweight downwards number of 45.


This has something to do with the web-based market model.
https://m.economicportal.ru/ponyatiya-all/pautinoobraznaya-model.html
 
osmo1709 #:
It has something to do with the spider market model.
https://m.economicportal.ru/ponyatiya-all/pautinoobraznaya-model.html

not so in the financial markets

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

the financial markets are not like that

How?
 
osmo1709 #:
What will you do if pairs or crosses go into deficit?

Which cross?

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