A topic for traders. - page 121
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I agree Vladimir, I've already bought
I bought a bottle of cognac too. Even three.)
The market is thin. I'll be relaxing.
I bought a bottle of cognac too. Even three.)
The market is thin. I'll be relaxing.
I bought a bottle of cognac too. Three, even.)
I mean the Euro
What, again?
That's 56 years and 25 days )))
If Russia and Belarus play in the World Cup final, I'll be rooting for Belarus.
There's no one to talk to here, read on:
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No idea what cross we're talking about at all, we're trading two crosses.
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It's the lack of understanding that's why they say it doesn't work. Yes, many things don't work in the wrong hands, like a hammer or a laser level.
Not knowing how to use it is no reason to jump to conclusions.
Maybe I won't get kicked to death for the picture.
I need the wave markup first and foremost for further actions. For example, to build price channels in a wave.
This is a EURUSD H1 chart. The pattern 1616 is trending downwards. At the moment of writing the post there is an upward correction wave #6. No one knows how long it will last. Neither do I.
The blue channel belongs to wave 6. And the red one is already corrective in wave 6 down trend. On the lower TF this red channel will be corrective to wave 6 and the pattern will be different with wave number 4 or even 1. The last number in the pattern. The neural net shows an overweight downwards number of 45.
It has something to do with the spider market model.
not so in the financial markets
the financial markets are not like that
What will you do if pairs or crosses go into deficit?
Which cross?