A topic for traders. - page 208
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There were also such pearls from the PTU prophet:
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and then such an aberration... and "instability"...
I guess I just won't shout.
I'm not an Izersky.
Well, he's not shouting either. It's not possible here. Only writing. Which he did.
So will you do the same to promote your signal.
Only with your own methods. Or am I wrong?
Well, maybe A.G. is on smartlab, I haven't seen any others yet. But he is practically alone there and is more of a monologue than a conversation.
Hmmm.... Are you still doubting that? What a sucker.
So he doesn't shout either. It's not possible here. Only writing. Which he did.
So will you do the same to promote your signal.
Only with your own methods. Or am I wrong?
No
Drimmer, you're up.)
Luckily, Drimmer's not a sucker like you.
What's there to argue about? There are people who have long tested the Warlock method for SB in numerous tests and never came to a clear conclusion...
The market needs to be studied, sucker! That's what I'm telling you.
If you don't want to study the market, how about a game of chess? Come on over to lichess, we'll quickly test your intelligence level. I'm Toddler_2, if you need me.
Drimmer, your cue)
Better not play chess with him - he also offered a game to Butterfly, lost, and then called him names here on the forum afterwards for it.
He's blissful.
No
Of course not. I didn't doubt your answer.
And the one you are so politely discussing just picked up one topic and developed it. And he's not just guided by the waves.
And you're trying so hard to throw flowers at him. You can't do that.
You can and you should! - Because he is a liar and hurts the community by peddling deliberate fakes and primitive bravado, but someone will believe it and follow him across the desert for 40 years.
Of course, everyone has the right to express any idea and develop it - no question about that, but Izersky does not develop the idea at all, he only verbiates, does not answer people's questions, but constantly sings mantras about the laws of the market and waves, and therefore he deserves blasphemy.
If Izyersky had created a topic and said, here are the rules of markups, here are patterns, here are channels, here are trading sets, let's check it objectively... - there wouldn't have been any questions.
But Izersky is only flooding and boasting swaggeringly in his endless self-praise - therefore he gets a dose of rotten tomatoes to compensate and even out the balance.
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By the way, "private chat" is not working 😁😂🤣
Of course you are. I didn't doubt your answer.
Thank you. (Chuckles)
That was a great thread, by the way. You know, the one where you couldn't believe you'd solved the great mystery of the market. Didn't last long, though, and so did the signal...