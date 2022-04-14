A topic for traders. - page 80

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Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

Inappropriate word

Wouldn't be the first time, by the way.
 
Speculator #:

It is my understanding that the post does not carry a public prognosis.

The posts do not carry a public forecast.

They (the posts) express an individual trader's opinion on what is happening in the market for a particular instrument (or several) and are at the public's discretion.

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
It's not the first time you've stuck it in, by the way.

There is such a thing. My bad. I'm sorry. I stand corrected.

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Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

There is such a thing. My bad. I'm sorry. I stand corrected.

Watch it, or you won't get your list.
 
Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

The posts do not carry a public forecast.

They (the posts) express an individual trader's opinion on what is happening in the market for a particular instrument (or several), and are at the public's discretion.

It is different for everyone! Why come to the forum? What is the purpose of visiting the forum? After all, everyone has their own.

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Watch it, or you won't see the list.

OK OK, got it))))

What are you on, by the way? 30% is no joke. If it's no secret.
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Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

OK OK, got it))))

What are you on, by the way? 30% is no joke. If it's no secret.
AudChf's in a hurry.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
AudChf is in a hurry

I can give you a screenshot if you're interested.

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Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

I can give you a screenshot if you're interested.

Yeah, I'm waiting for it to turn around.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Yeah, I'm just waiting for him to turn around.
It will, not by much. But that's the way I see it.
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