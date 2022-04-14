A topic for traders. - page 80
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Inappropriate word
It is my understanding that the post does not carry a public prognosis.
The posts do not carry a public forecast.
They (the posts) express an individual trader's opinion on what is happening in the market for a particular instrument (or several) and are at the public's discretion.
It's not the first time you've stuck it in, by the way.
There is such a thing. My bad. I'm sorry. I stand corrected.
There is such a thing. My bad. I'm sorry. I stand corrected.
The posts do not carry a public forecast.
They (the posts) express an individual trader's opinion on what is happening in the market for a particular instrument (or several), and are at the public's discretion.
It is different for everyone! Why come to the forum? What is the purpose of visiting the forum? After all, everyone has their own.
Watch it, or you won't see the list.
OK OK, got it))))What are you on, by the way? 30% is no joke. If it's no secret.
OK OK, got it))))What are you on, by the way? 30% is no joke. If it's no secret.
AudChf is in a hurry
I can give you a screenshot if you're interested.
I can give you a screenshot if you're interested.
Yeah, I'm just waiting for him to turn around.