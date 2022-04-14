A topic for traders. - page 77

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Speculator #:

...

Can I have a little clarification on the badges?

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Can I have a little clarification on the icons?

a and b, are two waves

the magic number 5, it means uncertainty

 
Speculator #:

a and b, are two waves

the magic number 5, it means uncertainty

and also 5 is the number of USDJPY

 

I GUESS THAT'S IT!

 
Speculator #:

and 5 is also the number of USDJPY

And how are the numbers linked to currency pairs? And what are the numbers for buying and selling?

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

And what are the numbers for buying and selling?

More precisely for luck and bad luck ...

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

How are numbers linked to currency pairs?

just like a person's name

 
Speculator #:

as well as the name of a person

It is not clear why 5 is the number of USDJPY?

 

the augurs' kamlava has begun :-)

Have the entrails of sacrificial animals been used to read the waves yet?

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

the augurs' kamlava has begun :-)

Have the entrails of sacrificial animals been used to read the waves yet?

You haven't figured out the visual waves yet. Where else are you going to get into the high stuff).

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