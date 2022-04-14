A topic for traders. - page 77
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Can I have a little clarification on the badges?
Can I have a little clarification on the icons?
a and b, are two waves
the magic number 5, it means uncertainty
a and b, are two waves
the magic number 5, it means uncertainty
and also 5 is the number of USDJPY
I GUESS THAT'S IT!
and 5 is also the number of USDJPY
And how are the numbers linked to currency pairs? And what are the numbers for buying and selling?
And what are the numbers for buying and selling?
More precisely for luck and bad luck ...
How are numbers linked to currency pairs?
just like a person's name
as well as the name of a person
It is not clear why 5 is the number of USDJPY?
the augurs' kamlava has begun :-)
Have the entrails of sacrificial animals been used to read the waves yet?
the augurs' kamlava has begun :-)
Have the entrails of sacrificial animals been used to read the waves yet?
You haven't figured out the visual waves yet. Where else are you going to get into the high stuff).