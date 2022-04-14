A topic for traders. - page 103
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These are the wave theory patterns on the EURUSD.
From D1 to M5 show that the trend is down.
If anyone is interested, we can discuss the patterns.
So, to summarise:
There have been a few entries in the last 3 trading days, one was made in violation of the rules in the hope that it would work out as usual - fast.
The end of last week was volatile in some currencies and there was a sharp divergence, this happens very rarely.
But... if you do everything according to the rules of the system, you will not get this result:
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Full screenshot of the system with entry points (part of the system is hidden, so baskakov did not beat in convulsions), trade was more than 3 days with a drawdown ~$92:
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You can see that 1 indicator out of 3 showed a reversal, and this is an excuse to skip the signal on these pairs and choose other ones.
If you do everything according to the system, this does not happen, but here the human factor played a role and an entry was made.
Having the necessary tools and skills with such a TS you can earn in the long term, as written before, you can always select the best pairs at the optimal points
AUDJPY-NZDCHF, CADJPY-NZDCHF, NZDJPY-CADCHF, AUDCHF-NZDCAD, NZDJPY-AUDCHF etc.
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I could not publish it, but there was an occasion - an unsuccessful entry, so I decided to consider it.
Who wants - will find an opportunity, and who does not want - will find a reason.
That'sall, there will be no moreanswers in any case.
Good luck to everyone!
Correlation is working!
Has the flat stopped working?
No, the flat works. Here is a screenshot. Initially I had $1000. Now I have +$24 in 3 weeks. Drawdown is -$10.
profit, money
24*70=1680 for three weeks
Otherwise it's not even enough for a Doshirak
and even more time is wasted (personal time should also be counted)
profit, money
24*70=1680 for three weeks
Otherwise it's not even enough for a Doshirak
and even more time is wasted (personal time should also be counted)
Since drawdown is 10 dollars, you can increase the drawdown to make $120. Forex is the only source of income for very few people. They may work at the factory and Forex. Now I will connect Vitaly's correlation and it will be bigger. I traded eight years ago using correlation. YES, PAIRS CAN DIVERGE A LOT. But this is in the long term, in the short term they converge. In other words, they will often make small profits, and occasionally - large losses. I think together with the correlation one can make 50% a month, and it's not a little. There is no time to waste - robots do everything
If you have a robot, you should have tests and a forward.
P.S. Correlation does not work in the financial markets. Too lazy to explain - the topic is hackneyed and moved around on forums and even in articles. Well, good for the flood - talk about your awesomeness
P.S. Correlation does not work in the financial markets. Lazy to explain - the topic is hackneyed and moved around on forums and even in articles.
Can I see just one article?
Of course you can.
Why not?
Can I at least have a look at one article?