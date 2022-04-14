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Within 20% will be enough to protect the deposit. It is only necessary to consider the size of the deposit, the percentage of the margin involved and the volatility of the instrument.
But I do not allow even this variant because the wave system warns of the further behavior of the price and the orders are not opened in a dangerous direction.
Well, Vladimir, if so, that's great, I wish you good luck!
I just put out a grid of orders 8 buy stops and sell stops with sl=50, no take. After 3 weeks it went from $80 to $600
As for cointegration, correlation and other strategies, how can you draw conclusions about their workability based on single results? You need to collect statistics, at least a thousand trades, and then you will see if it works or not.
Any TS, if you work on it, will be profitable.
I have a different approach to TS. I cannot suggest any good ideas. It is Vitaly who can elaborate on this issue.
That is, a trend is a wave . I agree here. Because if they buy by pushing the price up, they will sell later and the price will go down. What else can you say?
In my concept the trend is a combination of impulse and correction waves within one TF.
If the trend of a lower TF is placed on a higher one, it can already be a wave, if it goes even higher, it can be a single bar.
The trend is identified by patterns. It is convenient for machine processing, as well as for visualization of the ready result.
Patterns are nested dolls in the simple sense of the word.
Volodia, I haven't seen pictures for a long time.
I get a lot of kicking for pictures.
They don't like the colours of channels, lines and wave tops))).
They really like 50 shades of grey. And what with no waves.
In my concept the trend is a combination of impulse and correction waves within one TF.
If the trend of a lower TF is placed on a higher one, it can already be a wave, if it goes even higher, it can be a single bar.
The trend is identified by patterns. It is convenient for machine processing, as well as for visualization of the ready result.
In a simple sense, these are matryoshka dolls.
I get a lot of kicking for these images.
They do not like colours of channels, lines and wave tops)))).
They really like 50 shades of grey. And no waves.
Any TS, if you work on it, will be profitable.
I have a different approach to TS. I cannot suggest any good ideas. It is Vitaly who can elaborate on this issue.
There is no one to talk to here, read it:
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osmo1709, 2021.11.25 14:55Correlation works temporarily, and then you can put stops with TP=300, SL=50 up and down on the cross, so that the minus is covered by profit from buy stop and sell stop. I just put a grid of orders 8 buy stops and sell stops with sl=50, there was no take. After 3 weeks from $80 it was $600 - the stop grid set up using the script works. It can be used to hedge the time correlation when it diverges significantly. Here it is minus and there it is plus.
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I don't know what cross we are talking about, we are trading two crosses.
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It's the lack of understanding that's why they say it doesn't work. Yes, many things do not work in the wrong hands, for example a hammer or a laser level.
Not knowing how to use it is no reason to jump to conclusions.
Vladimir, since there may be one pattern on a low timeframe and another on a high timeframe, what does this suggest? For example, on a lower timeframe the trend is straight stick impulsive, while on a higher one it is zigzagging - what gives it? Do you use the combination of patterns only on the lower timeframe or on the higher one as well?
Maybe I won't get kicked to death for the picture.
I need the wave markup first and foremost for further actions. For example, to build price channels in a wave.
This is a EURUSD H1 chart. The pattern 1616 is trending downwards. At the moment of writing the post there is an upward correction wave #6. No one knows how long it will last. Neither do I.
The blue channel belongs to wave 6. And the red one is already corrective in wave 6 down trend. On the lower TF this red channel will be corrective to wave 6 and the pattern will be different with wave number 4 or even 1. The last number in the pattern. The neural net shows an overweight downwards figure of 45.
Maybe I won't get kicked to death for the picture.
I need the wave markup first and foremost for further actions. For example, to build price channels in a wave.
This is a EURUSD H1 chart. The pattern 1616 is trending downwards. At the moment of writing the post there is an upward correction wave #6. No one knows how long it will last. Neither do I.
The blue channel belongs to wave 6. And the red one is already corrective in wave 6 down trend. On the lower TF this red channel will be corrective to wave 6 and the pattern will be different with wave number 4 or even 1. The last number in the pattern. The neural net shows an overweight downwards figure of 45.