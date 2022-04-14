A topic for traders. - page 73
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You can also draw waves using a mcdi. You just have to come up with an algorithm for the programme.
Mine is simpler. Waves are just for market markup, and it draws wave channels based on them, for example.
The gif is for example.
You can also draw waves using a mcdi. You just have to come up with an algorithm for the programme.
Mine is simpler. Waves are just for market markup, and it draws wave channels based on them, for example.
Gif for example.
How about adding mysticism to the system?
how about adding mystique to the system?
macdi
Bummer. Just as I suspected. The indicator is a loss printing press the size of the spread.
This is a 5 minute TF. I showed you an example of how it works. And it works the same on any TF, even D1, M1 or tick.
The fact is that price behaviour in the markets is always the same. The price obeys the wave structure and cannot behave differently, otherwise it will not be the market price, but the SB with unbelievable spreads or a straight line.
Rinat, I think you got carried away with trading on one bar and it's preventing you from seeing beyond one bar).
+
Square Nine Gunn's Mystic Square!
macdi
Manual markup doesn't interest me. Programmatically yes.
This is a 5 minute TF. I showed you an example of how it works. And it works the same on any TF, even D1, M1 or tick.
The fact is that price behaviour in the markets is always the same. The price obeys the wave structure and cannot behave differently, otherwise it will not be the market price, but the SB with unbelievable spreads or a straight line.
Rinat, it seems to me that you are getting carried away with trading on one bar and this is preventing you from wiggling wider than one bar).
That's right the market seeks a fair price,
and since it is always overbought or oversold under speculation,
that's what waves are!
This is a 5 minute TF. I showed you an example of how it works. And it works the same on any TF, even D1, M1 or tick.
The fact is that price behaviour in the markets is always the same. The price obeys the wave structure and cannot behave differently, otherwise it will not be the market price, but the SB with unbelievable spreads or a straight line.
Rinat, I think you got carried away with trading on one bar and it's preventing you from seeing beyond one bar).
Manual markup doesn't interest me. Programmatically, yes.
The program, has no emotion and that is its huge disadvantage in this case.
In my opinion.So I don't do any markup at all, I just watch the graph