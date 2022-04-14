A topic for traders. - page 175
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There is no paradox. Waves are all around, but the theory doesn't describe them well.
It depends on what kind of waves. I remember the subject TEMP (Theory of electromagnetic field) at the radio department. I practically do not remember anything, more than 50 years have passed, although I passed the exam with excellent marks. But I remember that waves are well described by differential equations. If the theory had been poorly developed, then radio engineering and radar devices would not have seen such development, especially in the military industry.
Waves work. You just have to understand them.
A superficial look at the waves doesn't work.
I have managed to systematise them. How to use them is personally clear to me.
Those who do not understand them may use MA, stochastics, makdi and many other useful things.
But one should not make unambiguous conclusions what one does not understand.
Bugs, scientifically speaking, should not fly)))
It depends on what kind of waves. I remember the subject TEMP (Electromagnetic Field Theory) at the Radio Faculty. I practically do not remember anything anymore, more than 50 years have passed, although I passed the exam with honours. But I remember that waves are well described by differential equations. If the theory had been poorly developed, the radio engineering and radar devices would not have been developed, especially in the military industry.
Well, I am talking exactly about the wave theory as it is applied in the market: all these zigzags or even just by hand. Well, what kind of theory is it, if you think about it? Pure creativity and poorly formalised guesswork on the basis of a set of lengthy observations.
With the technique perhaps there is no direct analogy, there is only a remote resemblance due to the nature of the waves. If you think of an analogy, the market is a set of radio stations broadcasting on different frequencies, changing frequency and amplitude regularly, turning on and off at will, mutually canceling and mutually amplifying each other. The output on the air is a real mess, a cacophony and a mess. An automatic radio receiver or an expert radio operator, who tries to listen to the air in such conditions, will go to madhouse in a half an hour :) Well, we have to deal with it all somehow.
There is no paradox. Waves are all around, but the theory does not describe them well.
Well, I mean the wave theory as it is applied in the market: all those zigzagging or even just by hand. What kind of theory is it, if you think about it? Pure creativity and poorly formalised guesswork on the basis of a set of lengthy observations.
With the technique perhaps there is no direct analogy, there is only a remote resemblance due to the nature of the waves. If you think of an analogy, the market is a set of radio stations broadcasting on different frequencies, changing frequency and amplitude regularly, turning on and off at will, mutually canceling and mutually amplifying each other. The output on the air is a real mess, a cacophony and a mess. An automatic radio receiver or an expert radio operator, who tries to listen to the air in such conditions, will go to madhouse in a half an hour :) Well, we have to work with it all somehow.
Beautifully articulated formal market environment. ++ I liked it.
But the market is not only speculators. The forex market is primarily dependent on economic activity in the world. Speculators are liquidity fillers in the market. They are waiting to be milked at the right time. Hence the conclusion about the impossibility to earn on Forex.
Speculators in the night time, for example, are powerless and toothless). Probably all the speculators in the world are asleep at the same time.))
My wave system has an advantage over others. Because it has the property of scaling up. It has a similarity to matryoshkas.
On any TF the Law is observed.
My wave system has an advantage over others. Because it has the property of scaling up. It has a similarity to matryoshka dolls.
On any TF the Law is followed.
Speculator depends on forex, forex depends on economic activity, activity depends on cosmos, cosmos depends on...
" On any TF the Law is respected" - so this law must be respected on all hierarchies.
The speculator depends on forex, forex depends on economic activity, activity depends on space, space depends on...
" On any TF the Law is respected" - so this law must be respected on all hierarchies.
It is observed. Not everyone understands this.
Money is energy.
It is respected. Not everyone understands this.
I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart, shake your hand and take my hat off to you.
My warmest congratulations, handshakes and hats off to you.
Thank you. (Laughs)
I'll frame it.)