A topic for traders. - page 37
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In fact, we have not yet sufficiently understood the "normal" merchandise market. Suffice it to say that there is still no universally accepted formula for profit depending on the purchase and sale price of goods, the role of fixed and variable costs, types of prices on the market, including real and virtual prices, the existence of market and optimum sales prices, and much more. It is of no interest to anyone that, these basic concepts have found their wayhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1825 and this fact is surprising. They continue with the ancient. albeit fair concepts of trading, which do not meet the requirements of optimal trading conditions.
It is shown and, with examples, proven that there are 17 types of real and virtual prices on the market. Without recognising virtual prices, it is impossible to calculate the entrepreneur's profit and the conditions for maximum profit and many other concepts. I think we need to first deal with the "regular" goods and services market, which would allow us to tackle the financial markets like Forex.
Virtual prices smooth out real prices over time and at the same time allow big money owners to manipulate prices in the markets for their own selfish interests.
The waves stick to their own rules. They draw their own 'sine wave'. Each scale in question has its own waves, but they all obey the same rules.
It's all beautiful of course, but useless in practice, there's no statistical power in it.
"The waves follow their own rules... " is an astrological statement.
It would be more useful to start working with statistical hypotheses and working them out objectively.
Just please don't get personal.
Just please don't get personal.
There is no need for astrological waves in the factory, neither for capitalists nor for concrete workers).
"Scorpio does not attack first. It only stings the one who attacks it.
I don't see you as a decent discussion partner.
Just please don't get personal.
You beat me to it - didn't want to be the first! :-)
The story there is as usual - post factum you can break it all down and put all 3 and 5 waves together!!! And pullbacks and breakdowns...
There, again (although I was not a fan), even the hardened ELIOTS (maybe not the Elliott, but for me the point is the same on these waves), and here and on other forums, they bit each other on where the wave number started and what wave number was!!! :-)
There is no need for astrological waves in the factory, neither for capitalists nor for concrete workers).
"Scorpion does not attack first. It only stings the one who attacks it.
I don't see you as a decent discussion partner.
О! :-) i see you've already sprinkled some venom, so it's all good! :-)
P.S. Convincing request not to snack - all IMHO!
О! :-) I see they've already sprinkled poison so it's ok! :-)
P.S. Convincing request not to snack - all IMHO!
I see that you already feel better. It's red diarrhea).
Do not go you highly intelligent individuals in a branch for ordinary forex market workers.
You have factories, stock exchanges, you have a lot of money.
What do you want in such a sandbox?
Torn and bombarded with emotion after all... 😁
Yes, perhaps this is a sandbox, on the level of evolution of trading... and it's still a long way away from real work and research...
Waves and Fibos are the stuff that very green newbies get into, which then either evolve to statistical hypotheses... or go back to the factory...
Don't go digging in the sandbox, the market is waiting for you)
I've dealt with waves, but you want to, and you're prone to it.)
But you should not have spat into the well!
The poisonous insect will probably rage and spit venom... But it is still important to note that the key step in becoming a trader is to turn to mathematical statistics and hypothesis testing, and without this step it will move in the dark, with no reliance on objective properties, colouring charts and vague reasoning about 'market laws'...