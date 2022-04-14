A topic for traders. - page 133
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Is interest like that? I'll go and do some research.
I have already answered this question several times, you must be reading it diagonally too.
Comrades Moderators!
Please clear the topic of flooding, PLEASE!
I have already answered this question several times, you are apparently reading it diagonally too.
For the sake of interest, I counted the cointegration. It is missing for these pairs.
Comrades Moderators!
Please clear the topic of flooding, PLEASE!
Vitaly the topic will be cleared of flooding. Please answer the question (if you have already answered it, please answer it again) . Question: What will you do if the pairs go badly into deficit? If the pairs never converge?
Will reverse positions. That last phrase is absurd in essence.