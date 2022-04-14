A topic for traders. - page 245
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And the main difference, in my opinion, is predictability = better overlay of indicators in the trading process = less unexplained price movements etc.
As an example - my friend became a billionaire by trading on wave theory, which someone here "successfully buried" and so on in many points. A simple trade on a basic MACD indicator gives a year's income more than the rise of the sippy.
Hi honest company, respected Mikhail Sherstnev, 8000 shares is cool, since you want to pull us over to your side here, maybe some little examples... where to start on the long road to becoming millionaires and with what baggage, it would be very interesting to hear from a living veteran of the non-currency market... I mean, there's a lot of buzz on the foreign exchange, but it's not much use...
I don't know, to my shame... what's the growth in sizzle... or is it Soros' nickname...))
And the main difference, in my opinion, is predictability = better overlay of indicators in the trading process = less unexplained price movements etc.
As an example - my friend became a billionaire by trading on wave theory, which someone here "successfully buried" and so on in many points. Simple trading on the basic MACD indicator gives a year's income more than the rise of the sippy.
It's just that in forex it's hard
not everybody knows what's what.
;)
As an example, a friend of mine became a billionaire by trading...
Oh yes!
One has a son, one has a daughter, you have a comrade :)))
Hello fair company, respected Mikhail Sherstnev, 8000 shares is cool, since you want to get us on your side here, maybe some little examples... where to start on the long road to becoming millionaires and with what baggage, it would be very interesting to hear from a living veteran of the non-currency market... I mean, there's a lot of buzz on the foreign exchange, but it's not much use...
I don't know, to my shame... what's the growth in sizzle... or is that Soros' nickname...))
Siphy = SP500 for 2021 about 30%
it is better to start with the companies on the list, although this year is already difficult, but there are plenty of options to choose from )))
it's for the day, the list is still going down there, kind of a lure for interest )))
But start with the companies on the SP500 list.
It's just that in forex it's hard
Not everyone knows what's what and what's what.
;)
Well, here's a month's worth of real account. You got it? )))
Oh yes!
One has a son, one has a daughter, you have a comrade :)))
You are disrespectful and rude to people here - please don't write to me.
You disrespectful person is rude to people here - please don't write to me.
You're the one who's disrespectful.And, yes, this is a public forum; I'm not writing to you.
Here's a month's worth of real bills. Got it? )))
it's more than that on the forex.
just for starters it should work
I agree with the fact that the exchange may not have plugins, I do not know just
If they do not, it's just a matter of that, nothing more
use stop-loss as part of the algorithm ? close with a trailing stop ?
wait for guests
use stop-loss as part of the algorithm ? close with a trailing stop ?
wait for the guests
it's probably fair.
;)
// once i saw a doggie like that when they came out of the car for a little bit
// i said, "oh!!! Doggies!"
// ok they said wolves, "it's not dogs, it's wolves ;)" and we pulled out of there