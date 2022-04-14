A topic for traders. - page 146
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More than a PTU student with no higher education and no experience in the industry 😉
Bye-bye!
Maybe you know more, only you don't know how to trade.
No proof. And without them, gentlemen are no longer trusted.
A crow can also caw what he knows how to do.) But he doesn't have a document.
{ resentful sobbing and unwarranted tantrums }
LOL, what's that got to do with me? 😏 you're coming down on me again 😒 it's not about Drimmer at all, it's about your sassy bragging.
You're the one bragging, not me! - You're the one making excuses... and not to me, but to the whole community you're lying to about the waves.
Don't worry about me, Drimmer has a fat briefcase, but rather think about how you're going to face the harsh pauperism of your old age. 😋
LOL, what's that got to do with me? 😏 you're coming down on me again 😒 it's not about Drimmer at all, it's about your sassy bragging.
You're the one bragging, not me! - You're the one making excuses... and not to me, but to the whole community you're lying to about the waves.
Don't worry about me, Drimmer has a fat briefcase, but rather think about how you're going to face the harsh pauperism of your old age. 😋
That's it, go retrain as a plumber. That's a good hint.)
It's time to rename the thread to TROLLER THEME.
That's it, go retrain as a plumber. That's a good hint for you).
Ok, whatever you say😀 although I like my usual BDM position better 😊 but if you say a plumber is better, then a plumber...
And I note that if Mr. Izersky was a decent honest trader, he would have adequately answered questions to the public about the so-called market laws, waves and other things, according to his ingenious methodology, which he claims to have invented, but there were no adequate answers... Izyersky could describe the principles and show monitoring/pammals with hidden trades, if he is so afraid that the Grail will be stolen by capitalists, but there is no such thing, just drawings and bad pompous demagogy in the spirit of "waves rule the market," and it turns out he knows nothing, but he tries to teach others...
Undignified behaviour, Izersky, very bad... 😒
Here is the formula. The formula calculates the ratio of the gain -minus the average to the standard deviation. In simple words: if the correlation coefficient is 0.9, it means (conditionally) that the euro goes up by 1000 pips, and the pound goes up by 900 pips. To find the average value of the divergence, you need to multiply 0.1 by the quote, i.e. 1.2000. If the correlation is 0.9, the divergence will be 0.1*1.2000=1200 pips. Vitaly's loss may be 1200 pips. You cannot trade by correlation! I have a college degree in Economics. I studied higher mathematics and mathematics in economics. We studied correlation at university.
Vitaly, tell me, how do you determine the moment of entry? You can see it well on the history. And how do you do it in working order? Maybe I'll get such an idea too.
Vitaly, tell me, how do you determine the moment of entry? You can clearly see it on the history. And how do you do it in working order? Maybe I will also get such an idea.
If there is a signal - divergence, the entry point, we are looking for a previous high-quality signal on the history, it is very simple.
In that place we make a couple of virtual entries and look at the result at the current moment. If there is a confirmation that the price is not in flat and there is a gap - we make entries. (PICTURE).
Today I expected to find entry on american session, but there was nothing - everything is very inconsistent, I could try it, but chance to be hung up in deals for some days. That and with normal entries there are hang-ups, you have to wait.
The logic is that there can't be a perpetual gap. There are statistics that don't fall/rise by more than N points, depends on the pairs.
I have approximate statistics in my memory, but with tools, it can be gathered in 15-20 minutes by looking at history
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing.
Topic for traders.
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2021.11.26 12:07
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Green is the Equity Indicator, we see that pairs have already fallen by nearly $100
This is the time we enter. The divergence is almost finished, so we will not incur big losses.
Entry was here, look from line to line, on the second at ~15:30 and we entered buy and sell
There is a chance to engage a lot more pairs by including the euro, dollar and pound in the trade, but as practice has shown, they are difficult to deal with.
For them I need some magic formula for their prediction, which I cannot devise yet, standard methods do not work very well.
In fact, that is why I publish some screenshots from time to time, to draw attention to it and to find like-minded people for the development of the system. There are a lot of opportunities, but I cannot open them myself.
I understand I have to go to a specialized resource, where interested guys hang out. Since yesterday I have been thinking about it.