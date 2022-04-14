A topic for traders. - page 19
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Don't forget me, buddy.
You'll get over it. There's no need for you to be flubbing there.
Is there anyone on this forum who does mathematical modeling of markets?
Not just creates EAs, but creates a complex mathematical model of the market for EAs. It takes into account everything.
Baskakov will not let us discuss it here, we can do it in closed chats. There is already a working group in the private chat room, but colleagues who understand this will be
will be considered individually as participants.
So as not to make yourself known here, you can send messages in private. Please note that private messages are only accepted from friends.
Let me explain what a mathematical market model means.
It is a qualitative set of necessary elementary mathematical calculations that allow you to make a profit no matter what direction the price moves in.
The more data, the more reliable trading system can be built, contrary to the opinion of many laymen.
A model is made up of individual blocks, blocks of parts.
It is important to organise the relationships in the model itself, work out the blocks and polish the parts.
Let me explain what a mathematical market model means.
It is a qualitative set of necessary elementary mathematical calculations that allow you to make a profit no matter what direction the price moves in.
The more data, the more reliable trading system can be built, contrary to the opinion of many laymen.
A model is made up of individual blocks, blocks of parts.
It is important to organise the relationships in the model itself, work out the blocks and polish the parts.
Keep it simple, grid. You're making it complicated again.
Your avatar is so cool.
I can tell where you're from)))
Because of the haters and flooders,Uladzimir Izerski was unable to develop his idea, and not for the first time. That is why the thread was deleted.
We would like to see the whole idea, but not a silly bone-rattling.
Well, it's clear with the flooders, but who are the haters?
Guys, I'm not ready about the traders' topic, page 19, but I met my daughter yesterday, rested and refreshed in Cyprus.
She has been unemployed for a year and a half now, begging at the stock exchange.
It's a BMW X1. Wanted an Audi, but doesn't seem to want one any more. Took it for a little spin.
My first was a 323 sporty American. Ricaro's seat - it's just as good, it doesn't make your bum stink.
Well, not a topic for traders?
Guys, I'm not ready about the traders' topic, page 19, but I met my daughter yesterday, rested and refreshed in Cyprus.
She's been unemployed for a year and a half now, begging at the stock exchange.
What if this is just the official version?)