A topic for traders. - page 78
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Assuming 113.90 USDJPY...
Assuming 113.90 USDJPY...
I went shitting 2 times today at 8:00 and 4:00 pm, tell me where eur/usd will go ? .LOL🤣 numerology.
I went shitting 2 times today at 8:00 and 4:00 pm, tell me where eur/usd will go ? .LOL🤣 numerology.
So that's exactly what he writes about. But it's not obvious to everyone.
numerology (not in terms of adding up the word number and hallelujah) but as properties of calendar numbers (dates, clocks, moments and intervals), it is physically present in real time trading processes.
We measure real time in the same way as we measured it when we were digging the pyramids. Exaggeratedly of course :-) Since Augustus, when the common calendar and the number of hours in a day and minutes in a clock were settled, it is more accurate.
The world lives, works and trades by the calendar and the hour. This is very sudden for many local "traders". That the ball is round was also taught at school but not perceived. Sunrise/sunset for USD and JPY at different moments and these moments clearly influence the behavior of USDJPY. And so on.
We just have to look for the physical background.
numerology (not in terms of adding up the word number and hallelujah) but as properties of calendar numbers (dates, clocks, moments and intervals), it is physically present in real time trading processes.
We measure real time in the same way as we measured it when we were digging the pyramids. Exaggeratedly of course :-) Since Augustus, when the common calendar and the number of hours in a day and minutes in a clock were settled, it is more accurate.
The world lives, works and trades by the calendar and the hour. This is very sudden for many local "traders". That the ball is round was also taught at school but not perceived. Sunrise/sunset for USD and JPY at different moments and these moments clearly influence the behavior of USDJPY. And so on.
We simply have to look for the physical background to reality, without mysticism.
What is the relation between my birthday and the trader who is now pouring his $10000000000 limit?
What is the connection between my birthday and the trader who is now pouring his $100,000,000 limit?
your birthday has nothing to do with it, unlike said limiter.
I don't know if that makes you happy or sad.
I went shitting 2 times today at 8:00 and 4:00 pm, tell me where eur/usd will go ? .Numerology LOL🤣.
It's to the doctor !
Magical five fail again!
The puppet has checked, hasn't he?)
When Puppet checks, only then can you be trusted.
Come into the channel, show yourself there. We'll check it out. You can't do that here.