A topic for traders. - page 127
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Green is the Equity Indicator, we can see that pairs have already fallen by almost 100$
This is the moment we enter, the divergence is over, or almost over, there will be no big loss
Entry was here, look from line to line, on the second at ~15:30 and we entered buy and sell
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Profit was held at the expense of a stable signal of continuation of the divergence
I closed the trade at almost 40, but the shift was up to 70$ and went divergent to 35 (current).
The drawdown was $12
I closed the trade at almost 40, but the shift was up to $70 and diverged to 35 (current)
And then there will be a big loss.
Well done, keep it up. Don't keep having your personal opinion and don't try anything yourself.
Well done, keep it up. Don't keep having your personal opinion and don't try anything yourself.
Trying to lose the whole deposit - fine, I won't
If you don't stick to the simple rules, you could lose a dozen deposits.
It's like crossing a road, you have to look to the sides and then walk. If you only look in one direction, there's a good chance of getting run over.
It's the same here.
I doubt very much that you followed the simple rules of entry.
If you don't stick to the simple rules, you could lose a dozen deposits.
It's like crossing a road, you have to look to the sides and then walk. If you only look in one direction, there's a good chance of getting run over.
It's the same here.
I doubt very much that you followed the simple rules of entry.
Just to remind the sceptics that AUDJPY / NZDCHF and AUDCHF / NZDJPY are completely different synthetics
Let me remind the skeptics that AUDJPY / NZDCHF and AUDCHF / NZDJPY are totally different synthetics
Different, but not absolutely. The four underlying assets are the same, but assembled into a portfolio with different capitalisation percentages. But the question "So what?" remains)