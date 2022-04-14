A topic for traders. - page 178
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There's no doubt that after a while the hairy braggart false prophet will bashfully delete his signal, explaining it by flies or a capitalist conspiracy or something else ... And will continue stultifyingly chanting mantras that the waves are working... 😁
With your intelligence, you are a long way from understanding the nature of waves.
And you have no business being in this thread. Create your own and show me how to trade the markets properly, instead of making a mess here.
[offended shrieks of a degenerate loser beggar]
Normal people? When did you become human? 😁 You squeal like an animal.
With your intelligence, you are a long way from understanding the nature of waves.
And you have no business being in this thread. Create your own and show how to trade the markets properly, instead of making a fuss here.
You don't say anything of substance in your own thread, you're just babbling. Fact.
178 pages of stupid bragging and mantra about "MARKET LAWS" 😁
I don't really care... I come to this thread just to have fun...
But in general, Izersky is undoubtedly hurting the community by pouring in unreliable fables - unsubstantiated bragging.
He's been told by many people: "Well, show me what it's all about, since you started the thread, but it's still there.
It is clear that he has nothing to show, so he offers such dumb excuses, saying that the market will collapse, or flies will fly, or the capitalists will steal the grail.
This is pathetic... primitive...
Good luck staying in the abysses of degradation.
🙂
"Waves..."
The market is like the keys on a piano,
The market is like a sea wave,
It's all harmonious and beautiful!
The balance now up, now down to the bottom.
© Evgeniy Chumakov
"Waves..."
The market is like the keys on a piano,
The market is like a sea wave,
It's all harmonious and beautiful!
The balance now up, now down to the bottom.
© Evgeniy Chumakov
Watch this. And you did it!
Relaxed as the previous type))))
If you're not interested, stay out of this thread. Don't show your boorishness and stupidity here.
You are preventing normal people from communicating.
There are a lot of issues traders have to discuss other than waves.
I expect further cultural behaviour. So as not to inject you with scorpion venom).
Don't show your boorishness and stupidity here.
That's what the two posts above are from you.
I didn't expect that, I thought you were a decent person.
That's what the two posts above are from you.
I didn't expect that, I thought you were a decent man.
Traders discuss wave theory: