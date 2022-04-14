A topic for traders. - page 148
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Probably the most important question is how to bring the two curves together correctly.
Yes, that's the important thing!
Yeah, try that.
OK, I can't tonight, I'll experiment tomorrow night.
OK, I can't tonight, I'll experiment tomorrow night.
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Topic for traders.
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2021.11.27 10:58 PM
Yes, you may try it.
I have a few variants, I haven't tried them all yet. I've tried them all myself, but I haven't tried them all yet.
I need something "magic", but I can't find it yet.
Yes, I understand, Vitaly. If we talk about objectivity, probably we should normalise each graph independently of the others, by itself. Probably, using min and max prices of the entire chart. What else is there to think of?
Well, or parts of the graph, as Zhenya says.
Yes, I understand, Vitaly. If we talk about objectivity, I guess we need to normalise each graph independently of the others, by itself. Probably, using min and max prices of the entire chart. What else is there to think of?
Well, or parts of the chart, as Zhenya says.
The idea was to plot zigzags on two charts and take points of common extrema (the moment when both charts reverse at the same time) and use those points to remove the trend on each chart (could be done using logarithm and three points) and then overlay the two charts on top of each other.
There was an idea to plot the zigzags on two charts
Interesting, and how?
The idea was to plot zigzags on two charts and take points of common extrema (the moment when both charts reversed at the same time) and use these points to remove the trend on each chart (you can use the logarithm and three points), then overlay the two charts on top of each other.
Please show on a live chart, if it is not difficult.
The way I understand it now is that there will be missing signals
I look at two curves, normalized to the maximum price (AUDJPY and NZDCHF). I don't see any correlation or repetitive movements, each lives its own life. No?
Looking at two curves, normalized to the maximum price (AUDJPY and NZDCHF). I don't see any correlation or repetitive movements, each lives its own life. Don't you?
The latest development, but again past, something else to consider. The signal is sometimes missed.