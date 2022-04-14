A topic for traders. - page 3
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Any reason to think so?
What's the hold-up? How many monitors have you changed? Oh, trading genius? All-knowing... All-knowing... Hello, coo-coo!
Is there a reason to think so?
At highs and lows naturally
Here's the reason: the Guru said!
Where's the moderator? Shish kebab... Oops. Pardon me. Shish kebab season?
What the hell is this? I clean it, I don't clean it.... The Troll King is here and the moderator's asleep?
Where's the moderator? Shish kebab... Oops. Pardon me. Shish kebab season?
What the hell is this? I clean it, I don't clean it.... The Troll King is here and the moderator is asleep?
One more participation very pertinent to the topic.
In the screenshot m5
And what is "change of scale" - unknown? Beyond the realm of awareness? Heard something about timeframe, only timeframe is the answer... And about the scale - between the ears and the eyes.
And what is "change of scale" - unknown? Beyond the realm of awareness? Heard something about timeframe, only timeframe is the answer... And about the scale - between the ears and the eyes.
What's scale got to do with it, there's no such term in forex
Abarjazza...
For the particularly gifted:
Any reason to think so?
Abarjatsa...
Sound off, the scale in forex is -
For the extraordinarily gifted:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/375484/page3#comment_24040100