A topic for traders. - page 3

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Vladimir Baskakov:
Any reason to think so?

What's the hold-up? How many monitors have you changed? Oh, trading genius? All-knowing... All-knowing... Hello, coo-coo!

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Is there a reason to think so?


Vladimir Baskakov:
At highs and lows naturally

Here's the reason: the Guru said!

[Deleted]  

Where's the moderator? Shish kebab... Oops. Pardon me. Shish kebab season?

What the hell is this? I clean it, I don't clean it.... The Troll King is here and the moderator's asleep?

 
Сергей Таболин:

Where's the moderator? Shish kebab... Oops. Pardon me. Shish kebab season?

What the hell is this? I clean it, I don't clean it.... The Troll King is here and the moderator is asleep?

One more participation very pertinent to the topic.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
In the screenshot m5

And what is "change of scale" - unknown? Beyond the realm of awareness? Heard something about timeframe, only timeframe is the answer... And about the scale - between the ears and the eyes.

[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:

And what is "change of scale" - unknown? Beyond the realm of awareness? Heard something about timeframe, only timeframe is the answer... And about the scale - between the ears and the eyes.

What's the scale got to do with it, there's no such term in Forex
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
What's scale got to do with it, there's no such term in forex

Abarjazza...

For the particularly gifted:

1

2

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Any reason to think so?
Now, TC is going to do a little channeling.
[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Abarjatsa...

Sound off, the scale in forex is -
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Sound off, the scale in forex is -

For the extraordinarily gifted:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/375484/page3#comment_24040100

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