A topic for traders. - page 13
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There are plenty of people here who don't trade at all and don't have followers. But they are even more experienced than I am.
I don't need to sell Grails to sheep - I go my own way. Yeah, it's not as fast as I'd like... ...but it is my path. I don't really need followers, except for my ego.
And earning... Yeah, I didn't make any money, but I didn't lose any. My task was to create a set of systems, which would be debugged on the history and have some demo trading. I have created it, and I am satisfied with the result. Now I see my task as working out the methods of selecting promising TS for real trade. Now I have a choice.
Only after that I will be able to talk about earnings.
I thought you said they were in the real world.
He didn't say that.
Be honest, what's the topic of the thread?
There are a lot of questions concerning trading in the financial markets.
The topic is vast, but I don't want to see you in this thread.
I wish you would read the thread and not write anything in it. It would be good for you and would not make others angry with your stupid outbursts.
If you continue to be rude here, I will call on the moderators to ban you. They will gladly do it)).
He didn't say that.
Not here, in his thread.
I have never seen anything like this before.
What I understood was that he debugged systems on the demo and then selected the right ones and traded them on the real.
There are a lot of questions concerning trading in the financial markets.
The topic is vast, but I don't want to see you in this thread.
I wish you would read the thread and not write anything in it. It would be good for you and would not make others angry with your stupid outbursts.
If you continue to be rude here, I will demand that the moderators banish you. They will gladly do it)).
Volodya, try again to formulate a thought and answer specifically what the topic of the thread is. Judging by the name, it's for traders. I am a trader, unlike you, so I can write. You have not even withdrawn a dollar from forex, so you do not judge the stupidity of comments.
This is the end of the film.
That's the end of the film.
It turns out the branch was defended for nothing.
It turns out you defended the branch for nothing.
I don't want to hurt the child.) And he won't let us have a serious talk anyway.
That's right, you adjust to history more accurately.
Well, it's because they are "adjusted to history"... We have nothing but history.
And all systems fail, as I said more than once. Profit periods are always shorter than periods of earnings... There is no such thing as a grail.