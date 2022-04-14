A topic for traders. - page 14
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It turns out that the branch was defended for nothing.
If you defend, drain and distill it, the Volodyas (the two of them) will appreciate it. They love it .
almost 2 out of 3 steps of an important technical process are done :-)
A set of unprofitable EAs won't create anything but rubbish...
Yes. That's right.
I run a 'waste recycling plant'. Quite a lucrative organisation in today's world.
I have said many times - any system is 'rubbish'. And my job is to select from this rubbish those that work at the moment. And to do that - you have to have a 'rubbish heap' to choose from. So, I created it, and it suits me fine. And I let everyone who wants to go through it... If you don't want to, don't dig. You want to dig.
What's your problem?
you said they were real
I currently have 20 systems in real, with a total of 700.
Here's a chart of the ones that are currently working on real (current equity $452):
Georgiy Merts:
And my job is to select from this rubbish the ones that work at the moment.
At the moment, it's already a signal lag. It works now, it might not work later. You have to be ahead of the curve. I have no idea how.
Yes. That's right.
I run a 'waste recycling plant'. Quite a lucrative organisation in today's world.
I have said many times - any system is 'rubbish'. And my job is to select from this rubbish those that work at the moment. And to do that - you have to have a 'rubbish heap' to choose from. So, I created it, and it suits me fine. And I allow everyone to go through it... If you don't want to, don't dig. You want to dig.
What's your problem?
if you stand back, drain and distill, the Volodys (both two) will appreciate it . They love it
almost 2 of the 3 steps of the important tech process are done :-)
You haven't gone far from Bas in your behaviour.
I too have left for another forum. Sorry for the unreasonable expectations.
At this point, it is already a signal lag. It's working now - it may not work later. You have to be ahead of the curve. I don't know how.
I do.
That is why I have made systems with few settings - to make them as stable as possible. And it is the stability of the systems that I am trying to evaluate first and foremost. Unfortunately, my success here is extremely modest - I mostly select systems intuitively, although I also use objective criteria.
You haven't gone far from Bas in your behaviour.
I too have left for another forum. Sorry for the unreasonable expectations.
If you collect all the food from the garbage, would you say that the food industry is not doing well and that there is no good food?
No. You can say that there is no good food in the rubbish bin. But you can find food in the rubbish bin that hasn't gone bad yet, and will be good for a while. That is exactly the kind of "food" I select.
No. You can say that there is no good food in the rubbish bin. But you can find food in the rubbish bin that hasn't gone bad yet, and will be good for a while. That is exactly the kind of "food" I select.