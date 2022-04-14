A topic for traders. - page 53
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Waves are capricious and must be approached with creativity.
That is, do not act according to a pattern, but according to the behaviour of the market!
Yes, that's right.
The market is like an unbridled horse. You have to rein it in yourself.
That's right!
You have to sit there and constantly redraw them to fit the current situation.
Then you show everyone the pretty pictures on the story and tell them that you should have bought here and sold here. This is wave analysis.
It's clear with you.
An ardent opponent of the new and incomprehensible to you).
P.s.
By the way. I haven't drawn or redrawn anything myself for a long time. There are algorithms and they work on the machine.
For example this one.
That's right!
You have to sit there and constantly redraw them to fit the current situation.
Then you show everyone the pretty pictures on the story and tell them that you should have bought here and sold here. This is what wave analysis is all about.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359867/page71#comment_25811328
You can't do it any other way on history!
It's clear with you.
An ardent opponent of the new and unintelligible to you.)
It's clear with you.
An ardent opponent of the new and the unknown to you).
It's not new, it's long forgotten old. Today this method is used by only a handful of people, as the majority long ago realised that it doesn't work.
Yes, the main thing is that the cobwebs in the profile look good for him, it's very important
It's even very important to me that you don't forget about me).
It's even very important to me that you don't forget about me).
Vova, once again, you're all off-topic rubbish!
Show me, finally, how to make money on the waves of trading. One off-topic demagogy and evasion of questions.
This is not new, but long forgotten. Today this method is used by only a handful of people, as the majority long ago realised that it doesn't work.
And now I will listen carefully to your new one. If you have one, of course. Which I highly doubt.
Criticizing someone else's is much easier than creating your own. All the more reason not to know about such matters.
I'm waiting for a new one.
Well, now I'll listen to your new one. If you have one. Which I highly doubt.
Criticizing someone else's is a lot easier than creating your own. Especially if you don't know the first thing about it.
I'm waiting for a new one.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies.
Topic for traders.
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2021.11.12 11:01
Vova, you are out of topic again!
Show me, at last, how to make money on waves by trading. All demagoguery is off-topic and evading questions.
Vova, once again, just one off-topic flubbery!
Show me finally how to capitalise on the waves of trading. One off-topic demagoguery and evasion of questions.
Showed you a clue. Post #522.
If that's not enough hints for you, sorry.
If you're in a suit, I don't serve such.)