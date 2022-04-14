A topic for traders. - page 72
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On the euro, is there a correlation or a change of direction now?
It depends on what TF to look at.
It depends on which TF to look at.
So, there are different prices on different timeframes?
So, if we open two positions, one in buy on H1 and one in sell on D1, we may get different results?
So there are different prices on different time frames?
It turns out that if we open two positions, one to buy on H1 and one to sell on D1, we can get different results?
The price is the same, but the movements of different order are nested in each other. Of course, you can get different results: you can quickly close one deal and hold the other one for a long time, and both of them will end up with a profit.
So there are different prices on different time frames?
It turns out that if we open two positions, one in buy on H1 and one in sell on D1, we will get different results?
The instrument price is the same on all timeframes, including the tickwise one.
In the same way, you can compare tick chart or M1 and D1.
But that's not how it works. At each TF the position holding time is different, hence the lack of understanding.
Right now, the pattern 7171 on H4 means the downwards trend. The wave is impulsive downwards.
And on H1, pattern 2618 is an impulsive upwardwave.A bid for a reversal.
The time to stand in the position on different timeframes H4 and H1 is completely different and we may obtain different results in the same period of time.
That's the kind of Wave that comes to mind...
The waves themselves play a minor role for me, but the TS is built based on the breakdown of waves.
Wave channels, resistance levels, Fibo levels, trend lines, patterns, etc. are constructed.
It is a whole block of TA on the background of FAs.
It is a whole block of TA on the background of FA.
Wawa, you take tenths of a pip in each deal - what FA?
Wawa, you take tenths of a point in every trade - what is the FA?
If you understood a little bit about trading, you wouldn't ask such childish questions. You'd look and see.
Try to take tenths ofa pip from fifty trades, you'll probably get it through your wallet.)
Or maybe it won't.)
Electronic intelligence, neural network connected,
it plays with me...
Electronic intelligence, neural network connected,
it's playing with me...
You could also draw waves with a mcdi. Just have to come up with an algorithm for the program.
It's simpler for me. Waves are for market markup only, and it draws wave channels based on them, for example.
This is a 5 minute TF as an example. Prices by reference points.