A topic for traders. - page 184
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There would be no reason to write about waves if they bring tangible income.
All approaches to the market are good as long as they are profitable.
Oh, how they do not like these incomprehensible waves, but they do exist. Why deny the obvious?
And those who do not understand waves, there are other ways for them to try their fortunes in the markets.
All approaches to the market are good as long as they are profitable.
Oh, how they do not like these incomprehensible waves, but they do exist. Why deny the obvious?
And those who do not understand waves, there are other ways for them to try their fortunes in the markets.
Yeah, they're better off poking around in ticks for years or torturing SB
A tick is an elementary particle in the markets.
All advanced physicists like to dig into elementary particles). They want to break up the tick.
It's been a long time since they thought of coins).
A tick is an elementary particle in the markets.
All advanced physicists like to dig into elementary particles). They want to break up the tick.
It's been a long time since they thought of coins).
The time loop...
All approaches to the market are good as long as they are profitable.
Oh, how they do not like these incomprehensible waves, but they do exist. Why deny the obvious?
And those who do not understand waves, there are other ways for them to try their fortune in the markets.
I wrote about fractality in a parallel thread
A fractal is just a high/low formation
but it is a fact that otherwise a fractal simply will not happen
then draw two boundaries, one for highs and another for breaks
we have a channel!
i wonder what you found new here?
nothing new
but the question is why, why the price didn't go above/below????
that's what you need to see, at the root as they say, not the channel here
In a parallel thread I wrote about fractality
a fractal is just a high/low formation
but it is a fact that otherwise a fractal simply will not be
then draw two boundaries, one for highs and another for breaks
we have a channel!
i wonder what you found new here?
nothing new
but the question is why, why the price didn't go above/below????
that's what you need to see, at the root as they say, not the channel here
No, Renat. It's new. You see it, but you must be faking it).
My channels are built with a completely new algorithm. They are wave channels. Yes, they are significantly different from the classic ones in the MT4/5 set.
The price in the markets depends on many factors, and is held within some limits by the desire of the crowd to keep to the boundaries of a wave or trend.
Different time bands have their own channels. From ticks to annuals.
At the moment the predominant channels are flat from M5 to weekly.
There's no doubt that after a while the hairy braggart false prophet will bashfully delete his signal, explaining it with flies or a capitalist conspiracy or whatever... And will continue stultifyingly chanting mantras that the waves are working... 😁
Well... as predicted... the signal-monitors disappeared for some unknown reason... how come... Why... 🤨🤔😏
Well... as predicted... the signal-monitors disappeared for some unknown reason... how come... Why... 🤨🤔😏
Well... as predicted... the signal-monitors disappeared for some unknown reason... how come... Why... 🤨🤔😏